Beginners (noobs) Questions - V.4

bowlie (in the previous thread) said:
I start a new job soon. Working 9-5 for the first time in my life. This means that I will have to lift before work (my gym is too packed to move after work) in the morning. That means that I will have to get into a routine of getting up early and going to the gym, and this is something I want to do every day to make it a proper routine, rather than sleeping in some days and missing the gym other days because i hit the snooze button.

My question is what kind of workouts can I do every day? Im going to use the Hi - Lo method. One day of heavy lifting followed by a lighter recovery day, so what can I do on the light days?
I think you could do any program and just fill the "Rest" or light days with recovery and mobility work.
 
DrBdan said:
I think you could do any program and just fill the "Rest" or light days with recovery and mobility work.
well actually I have already decided the program. That overhead squat article got me reading some dan john stuff and one quote stuck with me. Do what you should, not what you want to. I have been avoiding addressing any of my issues for too long, so m gong to fix my left right imbalance, fix my shoulder problems, and start squatting again. So for this first 4-6 weeks im just going to do DB bench press, DB rows and goblet squats for strength work. Im gong to do some sort of shoulder rehab work too, probably with bands and some moblity work for my sholders and my lower body so that I can barbell squat and thats it.

I also rock climb. But what I really want to work out is what to do on the days I dont lift. What kind of recovery and mobility work I can do.
 
*CAN SOME OF THE EXPERIENCED GUYS PLEASE CRITIQUE MY PROGRAM*

34 years old. 190 pounds. Diet about 2200 calories/day. Eat fairly clean with approx 190g Protein/140g Carb/75g Fat each day. Just want some advice about training program. NOTE, that I have pars defect at L4/5 with spondy and annular disc tear at same level with disc bulge so don't don't flame too hard for no squat/deadlift.
My goals are obviously rehab back injury as well as add strength/muscle. Apart from below program I also do Pilates twice a week to try and build core strength.

Monday.
Goblet squats 5 x 10
Barbell curl 5 x 10
Split Squats 4 x 10
Hamstring Curls 4 x 10

Tuesday.
Chest Press 5 x 5
Incline Chest Press 5 x 10
Machine Fly's 4 x 10
Close Grip Bench 4 x 10

Thursday
Weighted Pull Ups 5 x 5
Bent over rows 5 x 10
Preacher Curl 5 x 10
Wide-grip Chin Ups 5 x 5

Friday
Shoulder Press 5 x 5
Dips 5 x 8
Machine Shoulder Press 4 x 10
Lunges 4 x 10

Any advice greatly appreciated, thanks guys..
 
BACKDOG said:
Any advice greatly appreciated, thanks guys..
Not advice, exactly, but two things I'd be curious about:

1. Why did you pick the set/rep schema that you did? It looks a little random.
2. Are you doing all of these with standard linear programming, and if so, how long have you been able to successfully do LP? From your comment "Apart from below program I also do Pilates twice a week to try and build core strength." it sounds like you've been doing this for a while?
 
Only 2nd week doing this program. And also 2nd week with Pilates. I only chose this program to try and prevent re-injuring my spine (and chose the exercises based on what I know about lifting, which is not a great deal). I have had about 3 months off the gym since injuring myself in soccer game (which is the torn disc). Before the injury I was following 5/3/1 but lifted with untrained poor form, and always had lower back problems. Thanks in advance..
 
Your routine is too random, set it up like either

1. 531 where you do a main lift each day, 2 assistance lifts, and accessory lifts, 4 days a week,

2. The old squat , press, pull format 3x a week, (just pick a compound lift you can do, like front squats, goblet squats, or lunges instead of back squats)

3. push/pull/squat format 3x a week
 
Hey man, my advice to you is to really learn about lifting mechanics in depth. I would pick up a book or two like starting strength and anything by mcgill, he is supposed to be the spine expert who has helped a lot of high level people come back from back injury.
 
Thing is, I just cant go heavy at the moment, and definitely can't do back squats or deadlifts. I know in 5/3/1 you need to use a good percentage of your 1 rep max weight which is not obtainable for me at the moment.

Can anyone suggest a program that would be better structured than the one Im doing. Something that would help me get stronger as well as protecting my lower back.
 
Didn't see anything in the faqs about it so I'd figure I'd ask here. Where can I find good info on prehab exercises? I just started a very physical job and would like to help protect myself (back mainly). I currently do a push pull press novice routine, and I have no problem putting aside strength gains if need be.
 
Not sure if I should be posting my question here or in the diet sub forum, but looks like only S&C has a thread for stupid questions.
I am trying to lose fat and gain muscle. Would eating healthy at maintenance, while lifting heavy work for me? I'm in pretty decent shape and passed the stage of noob gains long time ago. Right now following madcow and slowly adding weight to my lifts. I would like to hear your opinions on eating at maintenance vs bulking and cutting for somebody, who's end goal is to have same weight with lower bodyfat.
 
Only works in novices or people who have just started (or just increased their dosage of) steroids. The best way to gain muscle is a hypercaloric diet, the best way to lose fat is a hypocaloric diet. If you gain significant mass, chances are you will gain at least 40 percent of that as fat. The good news is that if you raise your GPP significantly in terms of weight moved and CV adaptations, you'll be able to burn calories faster when you lose weight.
 
Blond said:
Not sure if I should be posting my question here or in the diet sub forum, but looks like only S&C has a thread for stupid questions.
I am trying to lose fat and gain muscle. Would eating healthy at maintenance, while lifting heavy work for me? I'm in pretty decent shape and passed the stage of noob gains long time ago. Right now following madcow and slowly adding weight to my lifts. I would like to hear your opinions on eating at maintenance vs bulking and cutting for somebody, who's end goal is to have same weight with lower bodyfat.
Check out the channel Renaissance Periodization on YouTube. Dr. Mike Israetel drops so much knowledge about this subject.
 
How would you train if you only had limited exercise selection? My new work has a gym and I intend on making the most of it. It has a barbell, a bench and a squat rack so im limited to bench, rows, deadlifts and squats. I know thats all I need, but im wondering how you would put them together. A variant of stronglifts might be an idea, where I bench and row every workout, and alternate squats and deadlifts, but benching 3 times a week heavy is not good for me. I would either need to use some sort of undulating periodisation similar to 5/3/1 but on a weekly scale, or use a relatively low weight for 5x5, maybe like 50% of my 1rm untill i adapt to the stress. Alternatively I could not do a full body split each day and maybe do push pull, or even just work the individual lifts, but I feel like full body would suit me more.
 
Eh??? for some reason, when I read your post, I feel like you are a fast talker. maybe its just me.


If you are considering strong lifts, why not do strong lifts as its written.

A: Squat, Bench, Row
B: Squat, OHP, Deadlift
Repeat
 
I was typing fast. I was in a rush :p I forgot to say, I cant overhead press because of my shoulders, and there is no chin up bar. I also rock climb once or twice a week, so that covers chin up type movements anyway
 
If you want weekly progression go with Madcow, or something similar. 531 is defintely a good choice as well. I feel like you've been around here long enough to know this shit.

but 48mpg is pretty much on with his suggestion.
 
bowlie said:
I was typing fast. I was in a rush :p I forgot to say, I cant overhead press because of my shoulders, and there is no chin up bar. I also rock climb once or twice a week, so that covers chin up type movements anyway
What's wrong with your shoulders where you can't raise your hands above your head? I guess if the police ever try to arrest you, you're definitely getting shot.
 
lpaulgib said:
What's wrong with your shoulders where you can't raise your hands above your head? I guess if the police ever try to arrest you, you're definitely getting shot.
Injured it at kickboxing about a year ago. Not sure exactly what I did but yes, I cant raise my left arm above my head straight without pain any more.

NurseKnuckles said:
If you want weekly progression go with Madcow, or something similar. 531 is defintely a good choice as well. I feel like you've been around here long enough to know this shit.
Yeah, I like both of those programs, but im not sure they will fit with my schedule right now is all. I want something I can do consecutive days, and more frequency than 5/3/1. Maybe I will just double up on 5/3/1.
 
