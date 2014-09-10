Beginners (noobs) Questions - V.4

DrBdan said: I think you could do any program and just fill the "Rest" or light days with recovery and mobility work. Click to expand...

well actually I have already decided the program. That overhead squat article got me reading some dan john stuff and one quote stuck with me. Do what you should, not what you want to. I have been avoiding addressing any of my issues for too long, so m gong to fix my left right imbalance, fix my shoulder problems, and start squatting again. So for this first 4-6 weeks im just going to do DB bench press, DB rows and goblet squats for strength work. Im gong to do some sort of shoulder rehab work too, probably with bands and some moblity work for my sholders and my lower body so that I can barbell squat and thats it.I also rock climb. But what I really want to work out is what to do on the days I dont lift. What kind of recovery and mobility work I can do.