Before you were legally able to work...

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2018
Messages
16,760
Reaction score
21,414
Screenshot_20240813-132905~2.pngyea ofc I used to cut grass and had another mini job where I got payed under the table. What kind of stuff did ya do?
 
Did yard work and babysitting. Also went door-to-door in the winter with shovel in hand after a snowstorm asking if I could do their driveways and walkways.

Delivered newspapers for a while too.
 
I'll pay my kids $10 an hour to scan files here at my office. They can have youtube on or whatever while doing it. It's the easiest money, but they barely ever want to do it.
 
Did some shoveling snow and yard work.

I'll be honest and say it was not a ton.

The snow shoveling was good because it felt like a hustle and it was immediately rewarding with Pay..

The yard work I am pretty sure my parents just decided to have one of their friends beat the shit out of me all day in the sun (on several occassions) to punish me for being a wise ass punk ass teenager. Fair play.
 
handed out flyers for a car wash
shoveled snow
pamphlets for Denver election stuff
sold baked goods
sold illegal substances
babysat
washed cars

one of my homies was really entrepreneurial and his dad was an ex marine who basically pushed us into always working to learn how to make our own money and build character.
I don't think it worked pretty much everyone in he group ended up in some sort of trouble before they got out of their teens
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,111
Messages
56,029,585
Members
175,039
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top