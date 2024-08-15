Before you were legally able to work...

The snow shoveling was good because it felt like a hustle and it was immediately rewarding with Pay..
The yard work I am pretty sure my parents just decided to have one of their friends beat the shit out of me all day in the sun (on several occassions) to punish me for being a wise ass punk ass teenager. Fair play.
handed out flyers for a car wash
shoveled snow
pamphlets for Denver election stuff
sold baked goods
sold illegal substances
babysat
washed cars
one of my homies was really entrepreneurial and his dad was an ex marine who basically pushed us into always working to learn how to make our own money and build character.
I don't think it worked pretty much everyone in he group ended up in some sort of trouble before they got out of their teens