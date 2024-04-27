Before You Watch a New TV Series.......

Before you watch a new TV series, do you:


A) Watch the trailers first

B) Read the plot first & look at the pictures

C) Read the reviews first

D) All the above
(watch trailers, read the plot/reviews, look at pics)

E) None of the above
You just point & click or Someone else clicks for you
 
I watch the trailer with the wife of several different shows , chat about what we like and our preferences , what we fancy watching , see what other people have said about the shoes .


Then we just watch whatever she wants.
 
