Before we can talk about Aspinall vs Gane 2 for the title...

Are we gonna forget that this man should fight for the title? cause also, his 2nd fight with Gane should've won it, yeah it's ironic since his fight with Almeida should've been a loss maybe but this guy never got a shot at the title, he's 5-1 in his last 6 and has improved a lot since the Aspinall fight, with wins over Rozenstruik, Romanov, Tuivasa, Pavlovich and Almeida and close 2nd fight with Gane, I don't see any reason to not give him a title shot, he never had a shot at the title.

1762116928418.png

And as an Aspinall fan and a Jon hater, Aspinall could maybe not beat him, let alone him beating Jon Jones, and even if Aspinall could beat him again, at least give him his flowers, Volkov has been there forever, and after Volkov, make Aspinall fight Gane a second time.

1762116909742.png

Gane already had 4 title shots compared to Volkov's 0 and he's 1-2-1NC in them, enough is enough for Gane, Volkov vs Aspinall 2 is what should happen first.
 
Most people think Volkov beat Gane and Almeida, so yes, he's like on a '6'-win streak (4 top ten).
 
Has Volkov ever eyepoked anyone with those telephone pole arms?

Full Cornrows Volkov Title Run 2026
images
 
