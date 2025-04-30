Before the injury that led to the cancellation, who were you picking from UFC 50.. Guy Mezger or Tito Ortiz?

We all know the accident that led to scrap this fight, and Guy to retire, but what was your pick going into it? Tito was on a 2 fight losing skid, and Guy was coming off his up and down pride run and just beat some 3-0 kid in the states.



I really think this fight could have gone either way, but if it went past first or second, I think Tito’s conditioning and pressure style would have won him fight. However, I can also see Guy catching him on the feet. He had chuck and wanderlei in trouble before the End. I was picking Guy by tko





Sadly, this is the fight we end up getting

