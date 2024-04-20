Before Poatan, Izzy was becoming a decision machine

poatards are so obsessed with izzy....maybe wipe yourself after blowing him so much, all your recent comments are just trashing on izzy;

like it or not, izzy is one of the best champions that the sport has seen and undoubtedly one of the mw goats behind silva ofcourse. eitherway, he can't be a more boring fighter than leon the decisionater or jones hibernating with the belt.....
 
poatan has surpassed izzy with his lhw run.

poatan is looking to move up to hw and fight jon jones. he's chasing the fight and moving up!. when izzy had the chance to fight jones, he refused to move up and decided to stay at 185
 
he's 1-1 in title defenses.....i think he is the better fighter p4p but resume/volume wise, its not written that way yet.
 
Meh.

At least he stayed busy, and defended against all takers.

I don't care for Izzy outside of the cage, but he was one of the better champs in recent times.
Yep. Think the guy is a weirdo, but he fought. Not saying Alex dosen't obviously as he does too, but a lot of champions get into a pattern of coasting for long periods. He was always looking at the next opponent.
 
"I dont like him or his style" does not = "he sucks and is a coward"
 
Very debatable. It really depends upon how much weight someone puts on multi-division status vs. title defenses.

I'm firmly in the 'title defenses matter' camp when evaluating accomplishments.
 
It’s more the other way around. Insecure Izzy fans feel the need to shit on Poatan every chance they can. Doesn’t matter if he becomes 3 div champ, etc.
 
He literally overtook ozzy by beating him, sean and jan who all beat the fuck out of izzy, how can you compare.
 
