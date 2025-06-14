Before Jon Jones, what was the worst example of a heavyweight champion avoiding a top contender?

W

wolffanghameha

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 7, 2014
Messages
805
Reaction score
905
Francis waiting out his contract? But was he was recovering from his knee injury for most of that? And was there even any "the guy" to fight, having already beaten the French action movie star?

You could say Cain not fighting Cormier due to their close friendship? Not the worst in terms of the reason, but in 2013 after Strikeforce dissolved, Cain was champ and the possible #1 contender had gone to LHW.

Any cases of the HW champ postponing a fight with "the guy" in Pride, Strikeforce, Bellator, PFL, ONE, KSW or Rizin? Or even openweight UFC or Pancrase?
 
This crap didn't really happen in the past because they were all paid peanuts compared today. Additionally since McMidget showed up fighters feel like they have more control, not sure that is a completely bad thing though.

If I was Jon I wouldn't fight Tom for less than 3mil. He beats him people will say Tom wasn't that good and Jon should have fought Francis. If Tom wins people will say Jon is nothing and not the GOAT. What's in it for him?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
What was the prime of Jon Jones in your opinion?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
MindGamingMantis
MindGamingMantis

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,697
Messages
57,419,563
Members
175,700
Latest member
ndresssi

Share this page

Back
Top