Before Jon Jones, what was the worst example of a heavyweight champion avoiding a top contender?

wolffanghameha
Dec 7, 2014
Francis waiting out his contract? But was he was recovering from his knee injury for most of that? And was there even any "the guy" to fight, having already beaten the French action movie star?
You could say Cain not fighting Cormier due to their close friendship? Not the worst in terms of the reason, but in 2013 after Strikeforce dissolved, Cain was champ and the possible #1 contender had gone to LHW.
Any cases of the HW champ postponing a fight with "the guy" in Pride, Strikeforce, Bellator, PFL, ONE, KSW or Rizin? Or even openweight UFC or Pancrase?
