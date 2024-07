I’m legitimately curious if Keaton is ever present in this movie or if they use the title character almost as sparingly as they did in the first one. While I felt it was sort of shocking how little screen time he had in the film, it actually felt sort of perfect. Definitely made his mark and dominated the film in spite of that. Keaton, as you said, is not going to phone this in so that’s a huge plus already. Great actor. I’d see it for the re-teaming of him and Burton alone.



The presence of O’Hara and Ryder just adds to it. Ortega is very good, too.