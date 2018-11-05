BEER vs PORN

Horse Style
You gotta do without one of them for an extended period of time. Which do you choose?
The BEER category includes any drink with alcohol in it, no matter how little. It's for 6 months.
The PORN category includes anything to do with watching porn (still images or videos) and anything to do with having sex, period. It's for ONE month.
