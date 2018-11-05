BEER vs PORN

You gotta do without one of them for an extended period of time. Which do you choose?

The BEER category includes any drink with alcohol in it, no matter how little. It's for 6 months.

The PORN category includes anything to do with watching porn (still images or videos) and anything to do with having sex, period. It's for ONE month.
 
Beer

No way I could hold a nut in for 6 months.
 
Beer. Managed without alcohol for 32 years apart from when someone spiked my drink or when I picked up my wife's southern comfort and coke and swigged it by mistake.
 
Wait so I can't fuck my gf?

Either way..........

images-2.png
 
Beer.

I don't drink often, and don't even like alcohol.

Me and the fiance watch porn all the time and we never go more than a week without sex. A month would be brutal.
 
AND posting at the same time?

I don't believe you. Posting on Sherdog takes immense focus
I meant in general. Not right at this moment.

In the spirit of the thread I drink beer but don't really watch porn so if I take the title literally the choice is easy
 
Beer

No way I could hold a nut in for 6 months.
I'm pretty sure TS didn't say you can't nut for 6 months, just that you can't watch porn...

Do to myself not having any problem getting layed I went with BEER..
 
I'm pretty sure TS didn't say you can't nut for 6 months, just that you can't watch porn...

Do to myself not having any problem getting layed I went with BEER..
anything to do with having sex, period. It's for ONE month.
didn't see it as one month, still couldn't do it.

I'll stick with giving up beer.
 
I drink beer a couple times a year, I fwap a couple times a day
This shit aint even a contest
 
Porn, shouldn't really be watching it anyway.

Couple weekends or social events without alcohol would get uncomfortable much more quickly.
 
i can go on without porn forever, shits overrated anyway, but without beer? thats not going to happen
 
I dont even like alcohol that much. Its shit tbh. But 6 months vs 1 month....

I often longer than 30 days with out sex/fapping/porn by pure chance/accident

Single. No desire to date. And jacking off is boring
 
I would love to have the will to go 6 months without a drink. I don't think I could make it a week without busting a nut
 
I'm single so getting laid is a matter of timing and luck but I drink every day so, I can spank to my imagination for a month.
 
tenor.gif
 
