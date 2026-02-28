Beef.

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
14,502
Reaction score
10,546
I know I’m late to the game but I just binge watched this series on Netflix and thought it was one of the better shows I’ve seen in a long ass time. I just want to make sure I’m seeing this right before doing something silly like recommending it

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both put in incredible performances especially SY….those cry scenes were amazing I kept thinking what on earth is he thinking to make himself cry like that. Ali funny AF as usual

The supporting cast was wonderful and was most surprised by David Choes first acting try He basically plays himself in this and overacts from time to time but overall brought real color to the show

I give it 9/10 eaay


1772245980733.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,144
Messages
58,484,645
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top