I know I’m late to the game but I just binge watched this series on Netflix and thought it was one of the better shows I’ve seen in a long ass time. I just want to make sure I’m seeing this right before doing something silly like recommending it
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both put in incredible performances especially SY….those cry scenes were amazing I kept thinking what on earth is he thinking to make himself cry like that. Ali funny AF as usual
The supporting cast was wonderful and was most surprised by David Choes first acting try He basically plays himself in this and overacts from time to time but overall brought real color to the show
I give it 9/10 eaay
