"A hunter has died after a bear fell from a tree and landed on him, American media write.The unusual accident happened last week in the state of Virginia. A group of hunters followed the bear, which fled up a tree. One of the hunters shot the bear, which then fell down and landed on the now deceased man.The man was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Friday, four days after the accident."So guys, watch out for falling bears.Here is a picture of 2 bear cats