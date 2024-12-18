Food & Drink Bears final revenge

"A hunter has died after a bear fell from a tree and landed on him, American media write.

The unusual accident happened last week in the state of Virginia. A group of hunters followed the bear, which fled up a tree. One of the hunters shot the bear, which then fell down and landed on the now deceased man.

The man was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Friday, four days after the accident."


So guys, watch out for falling bears.


Here is a picture of 2 bear cats

6a010535647bf3970b016304d8c727970d-500wi
 
I knew about the Australian Drop Bears, but here stateside in Virginia now?
Shits getting real.
 
I hope the bear elbow-dived him
 
Thought this was about the Chicago Bears football season LOL. Their season is summed up by their last game against the Vikings. First possession of the game. Bears go for it on 4th and 1 with a run to the outside which fails and turns the ball over on the wrong side of the field.
 
