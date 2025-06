One of the greatest and most ambitious rock and pop composers of all time. Most definitely of his era. While I won’t say Revolver and Sgt Pepper wouldn’t have happened without Pet Sounds(since Pet Sounds probably wouldn’t have happened without Rubber Soul) i would definitely put Brian Wilson in the same tier as Lennon-McCartney..and there was two of them with Harrison in their back pocket.



Wilson’s mental illness and the lack of freedom that came with the restraints of what a Beach Boys record was supposed to be killed his self imposed competition with The Beatles in the crib, but he could’ve done it if circumstances were better for him.



Smile Sessions was nearly flawless and it’s an abandoned album of outtakes. Could only imagine how fire that album was in his head if he still didn’t think what was produced in the sessions captured it.



Also, it must be mentioned what an amazing vocalist he was in his younger days. “Dont talk put your head on my shoulder” “Caroline no” “don’t worry baby” and “surfs up”(smile version)



RIP