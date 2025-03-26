Be like Mike Ehrmantraut

I'm rewatching Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad recently and one of the things I really noticed this time is the stark difference between Mike and most of the characters.

The thematic crux of this series is that these characters always want more, whether that be money, power, excitement, purpose, etc. Jimmy can't help but mess up a perfectly good job that other lawyers would kill for. Chuck couldn't help try to humble Jimmy instead of just letting things go but his ego wouldn't let him. Kim also get corrupted and starts taking risks despite having a cushy job. Walter got into the meth game for money at first, but then he got a taste of power and messed things up with Gus because he wanted to be the one calling the shots.

All of these people could've been fine and made money /built their careers if they just did their jobs instead of getting too greedy. There's an "itch" they just have to scratch instead of being content in their otherwise good position.
If Jimmy and Walt can't help but make things messy because of their greed/ego, Mike is like the counterbalance to their messiness.

Mike is the only one who doesn't complain, does his job and does it right. He's such a stickler for doing things right that he never let Jimmy through if he didn't get the exact number of stickers for parking validation. This was especially shown when he gives back Nacho 25k because Tuco was getting out of jail earlier than they planned. Mike didn't have to do that at all but he saw it as him not holding up his end of the deal.

Mike has the opposite "itch" where he can't help but do things right. Instead of taking the paycheck from Madrigal for his laundered money and just calling chilling, he has to go to work. And he's rather at peace. He does his work, and calls it a day so he can do his crossword puzzles, drink beer and watch TV. He probably would've been fine working at the parking lot but the only reason he ended up getting involved in the cartel business is because he needed money to move his granddaughter to a better neighborhood. His only weakness is that he has an emotional attachment to certain people like his granddaughter obviously, but also he's gotten into mess because of his connection with Werner and later Jesse, which gets him killed.

It helps that he's incredibly good at doing what he does (maybe he's written to be a bit too OP at times).

While these are all fictional characters, people in real life risk their otherwise cushy careers by doing some shit like politicians who get caught up in sex scandals or athletes who beat their wives so there's something to be learned here. Of all the morally questionable characters in the the BB/BCS world, I see the most wisdom in Mike.

Be really good at something and have skills people want to use.
Do things right.
Have a strict code of conduct.
Be content with what you have, and focus on what really matters like family and people you care for.

Be like Mike. Minus the working with drug dealers and killing people part.
 
That's a very bad idea. He's better than Walt or Gus, sure, but he's still a bastard, and his fatalism ensured that he was just as damned as them.

If you're going to pick anyone from BB or BCS to emulate, it should be Nacho's dad. Hardworking, honest, and deeply principled.



EDIT: hell, by the end, I'd even say that Saul was a better person than Mike
simply by virtue of the fact that he stood up and accepted accountability for everything he did
 
Daverisimo said:
That's a very bad idea. He's better than Walt or Gus, sure, but he's still a bastard, and his fatalism ensured that he was just as damned as them.

If you're going to pick anyone from BB or BCS to emulate, it should be Nacho's dad. Hardworking, honest, and deeply principled.

That's a good point. I guess if you have to choose from all the unseemly characters, Mike is the best one but Nacho's dad is an actual hardworking citizen. But we don't really get to see more of his character to know if he was really content with his life. In real life he would've gotten deported by ICE and become a casualty of the cartel anyway.
 
He is one of my favorite characters ever but dont be Mike. He does not have to work as a criminal but he does. He is capable and could have gone a different path. He did it for his grandchild but in the end it was all for nothing and the child lost a important family member she does not have a lot of family. He was a man of his word and he has many good traits that decision was just dumb.
 
Big fan of both shows, but I have to say if you are looking for role models you should look elsewhere(try real life). I think Mike was a cool character though
 
I try to be by the book and in the details on most things I do in my life because I believe structure breeds efficiency. You can always change the structure or rewrite the book but consistency is important. Consistency is how you get efficiency - you build a good strategy and stick to it more matter what.

I like that Mike is very consistant, predictable and incorruptible. He’s a great role model and an extremely well written character. He reminds me a lot of my own father in many ways.

As a business owner, I believe the dude who behaves like him and can provide consistant, reliable service will go further than the flashy blowhard who just wants to get rich. When I started my contracting business, I had a lot of qualms with local contractors as a plant manager. I thought a focus on being reliable and consistent over all else including maximum profit would work wonders and it has. I believe treating my employees well always, knowing I will stick my neck out for them and always try to do right by them works wonders too. Mike is someone I look up to.
 
