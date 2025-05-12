Be honest, In January 12, 2025 did you imagine a world when JDM was WW champ?

They might as well have given the belt to the janitor at the Apex center.
 
No
And I can't imagine him keeping the belt either.
He hasn't been through the ringer of the WW division yet.
 
I didn't think it'd happen this soon, assumed shavkat was next in line and you know how the UFC loves one title fight a year.
 
Surprised but not shocked, he had some luck with not having to fight Shavkat (who he did call out of course). But yeah killers everywhere in this division, even if he can defend once or twice it's a great effort.
 
Not at all. I could not have cared less about JDM in January. Once I started learning more about him, I predicted he will win against Belal (albeit, my prediction was a round 4 or 5 KO/TKO finish).
 
Pechan said:
Honestly this is kind of crazy given how stacked that division is and how long the line of contenders is, no Ian Machado, no Sean Brady, no Shavkat, JDM is the new fucking champ, crazy sport.
I thought JDM was ascending but still a ways from being ready for a title fight.

He proved me wrong. JDM masterfully executed a well-designed game plan. Plus he showed championship mettle in that 5th round, when he got up from his back and proceeded to smash Belal.

It's great to see fighters really grow. I'd say Paddy has also really surprised his last couple fights.
 
Yes, I did. Young upcoming fighter with a 17 fight win streak and improving fight by fight. Fights to finish and never just accepts bottom position if taken down.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Yes, I did. Young upcoming fighter with a 17 fight win streak and improving fight by fight. Fights to finish and never just accepts bottom position if taken down.
This. If you couldn't see it in the Gilbert fight I don't know what to tell ya.
 
I expect Shavkat and Khamzat to be champions of this division, not him.
 
Islam is a harder fight for JDM than Shavkat is. Shavkat is wide open to get hit and doesn’t have the grappling Belal or Islam does.
 
