Be honest, does Joe Rogan look to you like a violent person?

Does he look violent? No.



As far as his training is concerned he is pretty legit. I trained with him for a few years in the early 2000’s (I’d roll with him like once a week) he was a very solid brown belt at that time and that’s by any standards. 10th planet in Hollywood had some incredible guys at that time (Legends gym) it was normal to train with Rampage, Mayhem, Diaz’s and the scrap pack, Randy, Bas, Karo etc on any given day. Joe handled his own on the mat’s against everyone. People on these boards that downplay his skills just have no reference point to draw that conclusion.



Also going to TS point he’s not a violent guy he’s a good regular dude who happens to have fame and money.