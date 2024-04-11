Be honest, does Joe Rogan look to you like a violent person?

9296a631d25a748b09c5940cc93f7174a1038f15.jpg


old-man-kicking.gif
 
He's the kind of guy who can talk for hours about how badass he is, but is the first to run away with shit dripping down his legs when real conflict happens.
 
Joe is the kinda guy who would try to kill a shoplifter and use all his power to do so

But meet a terrorist and say “it was as if the air went cold in his presence Joey”

Joe diaz “we used to have a guy in my Neighborhood...”
 
Does he look violent? No.

As far as his training is concerned he is pretty legit. I trained with him for a few years in the early 2000’s (I’d roll with him like once a week) he was a very solid brown belt at that time and that’s by any standards. 10th planet in Hollywood had some incredible guys at that time (Legends gym) it was normal to train with Rampage, Mayhem, Diaz’s and the scrap pack, Randy, Bas, Karo etc on any given day. Joe handled his own on the mat’s against everyone. People on these boards that downplay his skills just have no reference point to draw that conclusion.

Also going to TS point he’s not a violent guy he’s a good regular dude who happens to have fame and money.
 
Y'all ghey.

Dude trained for decades, still does. Trained on the mat.

People with enough mat time ain't afraid of anything, plus he has that kick your balls back to the 60's thing.
 
