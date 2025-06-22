Be grateful that you LIVED during the era of Jon Jones

FrankDux
Of all the people to ever walk this Earth, we all lived during the same time period as Jon Jones. Be grateful. Really good champions will come and go but there will never be someone as great as Jon Jones.
Love him or hate him, he's the greatest of all time. And it's not even close.
Years from now, our grandchildren will ask:
"Hey Paw Paw, what was it like watching Jon Jones?"
