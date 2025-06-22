Be grateful that you LIVED during the era of Jon Jones

FrankDux

FrankDux

Of all the people to ever walk this Earth, we all lived during the same time period as Jon Jones. Be grateful. Really good champions will come and go but there will never be someone as great as Jon Jones.

Love him or hate him, he's the greatest of all time. And it's not even close.

Years from now, our grandchildren will ask:

"Hey Paw Paw, what was it like watching Jon Jones?"

vince-mcmahon-it-was-special.gif


vince-special.gif
 
Doing the era of Jon Jones we got to witness

Avengers movie 1-15
A Kim Karshaian sex tape
A black man be president
A racist be president
Rise of the Dagestanis.

I feel blessed so much stories to tell my kids.
 
Agreed. Even Conor hasn't committed as many crimes as Jones although BJ Penn is definitely coming hard for that title
 
