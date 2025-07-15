BBL epidemic

IloveTHIS
Now if this is a good or a bad thing is a matter of prefference. I personally enjoy the shock value of seeing a girl with an impossible, inconceivable figure but I personally would never want to settle down with a woman thats got it done.
The most mind blowing part though is I was talking to a female coworker that had one done. She had fat taken out of her stomach and put in her ass after she had her child. You know how much she said it cost? 3500. 3500 freaking dollars to cut open to different parts of the body and take on all the risks that come with surgery. seems absolutely insane for an elective surgery.
