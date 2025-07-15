BBL epidemic

Now if this is a good or a bad thing is a matter of prefference. I personally enjoy the shock value of seeing a girl with an impossible, inconceivable figure but I personally would never want to settle down with a woman thats got it done.

The most mind blowing part though is I was talking to a female coworker that had one done. She had fat taken out of her stomach and put in her ass after she had her child. You know how much she said it cost? 3500. 3500 freaking dollars to cut open to different parts of the body and take on all the risks that come with surgery. seems absolutely insane for an elective surgery.

She doesn’t look good. She looks like an alien. She paid someone 3,500 dollars to look like an alien.
 
Hate it...
it look gross

Dick too small, can't reach from behind.
 
Ive never had one, and I'm not even sure if i've seen this in person or not. I'd fuck this girl tho no doubt. my recent girl has a huge ass, she's pretty fat. so im confident i could get it in a girl with a big fake ass. I"ve also got no standards. if a girl with a big fake ass wants to fuck me i'm all for it. i bet like a girl with fake lips would probably try real hard when giving a bj, a girl with a big fake ass would really put on a show when fucking doggy and just in general. like a guy with a muscle car would show it off, so would a girl with a big fake ass.
 
I'm adding this to my list of women i want to fuck, big fake ass is now on the list. also one with big fake lips, and one with the lip ring stud that goes right thru the center of the bottom lip. also one with tons of tats
 
Thirst....... The thirsty, thirst.........it doesn't stop........ Validation....... .

So happy I'm not having to deal with that nonsense...........
 
You need the fake, tits, arse, lips .....every cc of fat sucked out of all the wrong areas and pumped into everything else........ Jacked on Anavar.... Clen.....and what ever else.......
 
fake tits are so yesterdays news. but fake lips and ass? sign me up!
 
it’s good for getting a social read on people.

That someone would hire someone to commit this sort of disfiguring masochism against themself is suicidally tragic.
 
I think it's a bit too much. I see a few women with BBLs at the gym. It's weird. You kinda don't notice it at first then you realize it is way too big relative to their waist or thigh.

The other thing are the lip injections. I seen wayyyyyy tooo many women with it.
 
