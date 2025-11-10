Scerpi said:



We've heard that narrative over 5 years now. In fact, can you trust anything negative reported about Trump since 2016? It's only coming out now and the damage is done. And what? One guy being thrown to the wolves? What the fuck is that supposed to do? How about anyone involved that video? Including the reporters and editors who created it and all the higher ups who signed off on it?



And what happens to a news host who didn't play along? She got suspended





At least I know people are biased on Twitter and not pretending to be "Fair and Balanced". And not funded by tax money.



GTFOH, of course he encouraged violence with his speech, the whole idea of a stolen election rally with no proof, and loyal Seditious groups ready to lead protesters to the Capitol as they broke down barriers and attacked the police.I read the transcript a while back and it was something like 10 times that he called on people to fight before finally saying "but peacefully" at the end. They're retarded for not adding that quote but Trump was actually indifferent to firearms at the rally "because it's not me they want to shoot".Not only that but the intimidation aimed at Pence and the Fake Electors plot. You try to square it in your mind that Trump wasn't inciting violence but the crowd showed up chanting "Hang Mike Pence" and attacked police to breach the Capitol. Are MAGA cultists just naughty going against Dear Leader's wishes or had they been riled up with hateful rhetoric?