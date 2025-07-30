  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International BBC caught instructing anti-Israel bias on it's Gaza coverage

As Jonathan Sacerdoti of The Spectator reports, “A leaked internal email from a BBC executive editor reveals that the Corporation has issued prescriptive instructions to staff on how to cover the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The memo, titled ‘Covering the food crisis in Gaza,’ amounts to a top-down editorial diktat that discards impartiality, elevates one side of a deeply contested narrative, and imposes a specific anti-Israel legal-political framing as settled fact.”

“The BBC’s memo labels the GHF system a failure and instructs staff to say so,” Sacerdoti reports, pointing out, “The BBC – which declined to comment on the email – appears content to accept casualty figures and starvation claims from Hamas-linked bodies or sympathetic NGOs as definitive, while dismissing or omitting Israeli data and counterclaims. The email directs staff to reference ‘mounting evidence’ of starvation and deaths around aid centres, yet makes no mention of Hamas operatives looting convoys, obstructing access, or even firing on civilians attempting to collect food – allegations which have been made publicly by Israel and backed at times by video and eyewitness testimony.”

He then turns to the email’s declaration that it is “indisputable” that Israel is the occupying power in Gaza and thus the entity responsible for preventing hunger. “This claim is presented without qualification, despite the fact that the status of Gaza under international law is disputed,” he points out, adding that Israel has stated it neither governs Gaza nor maintains a permanent presence.

“The BBC’s own editorial guidelines insist that politically contested labels such as ‘occupation’ should be attributed and contextualised, not asserted. That rule has been disregarded,” he states.

“The BBC is publicly funded and legally obligated to remain impartial. This latest leaked email suggests it is failing in that duty. As ever, there is virtually no chance the organisation will admit, redress or be penalised for this failing. They never are,” he concludes.


What the UK needs is more 3rd World immigrants and Sharia Law. They should take in all those people in Gaza and the West Bank.
 
Love how you and the other leftie had to resort to a generalization fallacy to obfuscate the fact. Good job, have a cookie.
 
The Spectator is listed as having right wing bias on Media Fact Check Bias. So a right center biased publication is saying the BBC is left wing. Yea not buying it.

Bias Rating: RIGHT-CENTER (4.4)
 
The BBC is a point of view just like Fox, MSNBC, CNN, etc. None of those offer any kind of objective coverage; they are totally slanted with opinion.

In better news, the Arabs are FINALLY condemning the top villains in this story, Hamas, and telling them to quit.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Arab world tells Hamas to lay down arms and end rule of Gaza

Unprecedented move as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt urge terror group to disband to enable a Palestinian state
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk
 
BBC is left wing for sure . Every time I see a Trump story it’s a hit piece

“Experts warn Trump economic policy can ruin America for good “

“ critics say Trump may start WW3 “

“Trump wants to invade Greenland boots on the ground “
Dumb shit like thayv


No surprise they made this up , they are pro Hamas
 
I think this is the problem, according to the article:

“The BBC is publicly funded and legally obligated to remain impartial. This latest leaked email suggests it is failing in that duty. As ever, there is virtually no chance the organisation will admit, redress or be penalised for this failing. They never are,” he concludes."
 
He's not only saying it, he shows an e-mail where it's confirmed they're biased for Hamas and against Israel.
I don't know if it was intentional, but the way you said it appears being left wing is being pro-Hamas and against Israel.
 
Yeah I don't think there is any question of this realistically. Their Youtube channel is full of leftist videos, and their headlines have away of matching CNN's.
 
I'm a conservative, and the article is using a selective observation fallacy, so we can call it even
 
