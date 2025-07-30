As Jonathan Sacerdoti of The Spectator reports, “A leaked internal email from a BBC executive editor reveals that the Corporation has issued prescriptive instructions to staff on how to cover the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The memo, titled ‘Covering the food crisis in Gaza,’ amounts to a top-down editorial diktat that discards impartiality, elevates one side of a deeply contested narrative, and imposes a specific anti-Israel legal-political framing as settled fact.”
“The BBC’s memo labels the GHF system a failure and instructs staff to say so,” Sacerdoti reports, pointing out, “The BBC – which declined to comment on the email – appears content to accept casualty figures and starvation claims from Hamas-linked bodies or sympathetic NGOs as definitive, while dismissing or omitting Israeli data and counterclaims. The email directs staff to reference ‘mounting evidence’ of starvation and deaths around aid centres, yet makes no mention of Hamas operatives looting convoys, obstructing access, or even firing on civilians attempting to collect food – allegations which have been made publicly by Israel and backed at times by video and eyewitness testimony.”
He then turns to the email’s declaration that it is “indisputable” that Israel is the occupying power in Gaza and thus the entity responsible for preventing hunger. “This claim is presented without qualification, despite the fact that the status of Gaza under international law is disputed,” he points out, adding that Israel has stated it neither governs Gaza nor maintains a permanent presence.
“The BBC’s own editorial guidelines insist that politically contested labels such as ‘occupation’ should be attributed and contextualised, not asserted. That rule has been disregarded,” he states.
“The BBC is publicly funded and legally obligated to remain impartial. This latest leaked email suggests it is failing in that duty. As ever, there is virtually no chance the organisation will admit, redress or be penalised for this failing. They never are,” he concludes.
The leaked email that blows apart the BBC's impartiality claims over Gaza
The BBC is publicly funded and legally obligated to remain impartial. This latest leaked email suggests it is failing in that duty
