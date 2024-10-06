Bautista fight sets a bad precedent

Sure he had a good first round. After that, Aldo reminded him of who he was in the cage with. After Bautista had a taste of those hands (and a knee), he switched to his plan B, and panic-wrestled/wall and stalled until fight end. This isn’t just dishonourable behaviour from an elite level fighter, it’s ridiculous to reward such a performance with a 10-9, let alone enough 10-9’s to win the decision. Failed takedowns and stall tactics shouldn’t be enough to win a fight, and I feel the stalling was only allowed due to the ridiculous separations that one ref did in the early prelims. Aldo deserves better, so does the sport at the highest level.

The refs and the judges are to blame. The refs for not breaking up the shit and realizing when a fighter is stalling doing NO DAMAGE.

And the refs for rewarding a guy who went 0/10 on takedowns. Doesn't going 0/10 on takedowns mean you are failing at getting the fight to the ground? That means you're not in control. The fuck are they rewarding this for?

As for Bautista, I never want to see him fight again.
 
I hate wall and stall and lay and pray (the real kind) and think they need to score it differently but what is up with you guys calling it dishonorable?

Cheating is dishonorable, deceiving your opponent by going for a hug or glove touch and then attacking them is dishonorable.

Not using a viable and legal tactic to win a fight.

We love Aldo, but he knows that this shit gets rewarded by the judges, he needed to do something about it. Bautista is trying to win and earn a living.
 
Aldo didn’t land enough when at range and he should of tried to hit him with elbows and shots ala wonder boy was doing

10-10 round neither guy deserved the W
 
You see bottom of the barrel guys like Bautista go in there with loser mentalities of inflicting zero damage and point fighting their way to bare minimum decisions…


Meanwhile guys like Alex headline cards and achieve legendary status hunting down his challengers without the thought of point fighting crossing his mind.


Bautista is a middle of the pack jobber who should’ve never been given the honor of sharing the ring with a legend like Aldo. Bottom dweller wasting everyone’s time.
 
All the more reason that the UFC should become a mixed striking combat organisation only and ban grappling/wrestling since casuals who pay for PPVs and tickets find grappling/wrestling boring and only want striking in the UFC

The FOTN at UFC 307 was just a striking match only between Alex & Khalil for example

Striking only matches in the UFC excite the casual crowd, when the crowd shows the same excitement for grappling/wrestling matches like they do striking then it might change but all you hear is booing and jeers at live events whenever grappling/wrestling is involved
 
The Siege said:
I hate wall and stall and lay and pray (the real kind) and think they need to score it differently but what is up with you guys calling it dishonorable?

Cheating is dishonorable, deceiving your opponent by going for a hug or glove touch and then attacking them is dishonorable.

Not using a viable and legal tactic to win a fight.

We love Aldo, but he knows that this shit gets rewarded by the judges, he needed to do something about it. Bautista is trying to win and earn a living.
In the main event, Poatan and Khalil had a gentlemen’s agreement that neither would shoot (on penalty of purse percentage!) Most fans (and fighters!) understand that stalling is frowned upon at the very least, and a large percentage find it deplorable/dishonourable.
 
ScarfaceJr said:
The refs and the judges are to blame. The refs for not breaking up the shit and realizing when a fighter is stalling doing NO DAMAGE.

And the refs for rewarding a guy who went 0/10 on takedowns. Doesn't going 0/10 on takedowns mean you are failing at getting the fight to the ground? That means you're not in control. The fuck are they rewarding this for?

As for Bautista, I never want to see him fight again.
He even said himself he wasn’t actually trying to get takedowns. It’s a shit way to win but blame Aldo for not having enough gas and just hanging out there. His coaches were even imploring him not to stay on the fence. He also only threw like two leg kicks which were actually very effective…he should’ve thrown more than two.
 
MigitAs said:
In the main event, Poatan and Khalil had a gentlemen’s agreement that neither would shoot (on penalty of purse percentage!) Most fans (and fighters!) understand that stalling is frowned upon at the very least, and a large percentage find it deplorable/dishonourable.
I don't know bro, call it boring, call it fighting scared, whatever, but I reserve dishonorable for stuff like cheating. I can't call a guy trying to advance his career and earn for himself and his family legally within the rules dishonorable. But to each their own.
 
StewDogg11 said:
He even said himself he wasn’t actually trying to get takedowns. It’s a shit way to win but blame Aldo not having enough gas and just hanging out there. His coaches were even imploring him not to stay on the fence.
So I am bias, but I will say Aldo deserves a bit of criticism. However, he was the only one looking to cause damage in an actual fight. His opponent was not. He should not be rewarded for his lame ass tactics when damage is the most important criteria for judging a fight.
 
ScarfaceJr said:
So I am bias, but I will say Aldo deserves a bit of criticism. However, he was the only one looking to cause damage in an actual fight. His opponent was not. He should not be rewarded for his lame ass tactics when damage is the most important criteria for judging a fight.
I was rooting for Aldo but he’s scared to throw leg kicks now and doesn’t have that killer instinct anymore. He could’ve finished Martinez in Round 3 but instead settled for a safe takedown in his previous fight.
 
It won't set a precedent because judges are never consistent, for better or for worse.
 
I really thought they should have given the win to aldo. He at least landed some punches. Landing punches should matter more than stalling.
 
Another classic low volume Aldo fight

He still
Hasn’t learned to move off the cage and not accept position

That said , Bautista certainly didn’t gain fans with that performance

Awful

Co main was even worse
 
