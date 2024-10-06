Bautista fight sets a bad precedent

Sure he had a good first round. After that, Aldo reminded him of who he was in the cage with. After Bautista had a taste of those hands (and a knee), he switched to his plan B, and panic-wrestled/wall and stalled until fight end. This isn’t just dishonourable behaviour from an elite level fighter, it’s ridiculous to reward such a performance with a 10-9, let alone enough 10-9’s to win the decision. Failed takedowns and stall tactics shouldn’t be enough to win a fight, and I feel the stalling was only allowed due to the ridiculous separations that one ref did in the early prelims. Aldo deserves better, so does the sport at the highest level.



