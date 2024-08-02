Global Combat Collective won the rights to the mandatory title defense against Persoon with $500,000 in March, a record number for a WBC women's title fight. Baumgardner's WBA, WBO and IBF titles won't be on the line. The fight will be available for free on Brinx.TV and Fubo Sports.
Baumgardner back to defend 130-pound title
Alycia Baumgardner will defend her WBC 130-pound title vs. Delfine Persoon on Sept. 27 in Atlanta, returning from a temporary suspension that occurred after a positive drug test that was subsequently overturned.
