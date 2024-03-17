Battle talking smack - post fight

His fight with Loosa was called off after an eye poke

Battle was winning big in the 1st, fight caked early 2nd rd

Here’s what Battle said in cage to loosa and all hell broke loose

“Battle turns to his opponent and tells him that he was looking for a way out, and that he was beating Loosa badly. This erupts into a near-brawl, where an enraged Loosa screams that he will kill Battle. Security and commission officials need to separate them, and Battle boasts on the post-fight interview that if Loosa was unable to keep fighting but wanted to throw down with him after hearing that just now, he was “faking it.”





That’s some next level stuff