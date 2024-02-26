Elections Battle of the border visits! Trump and Biden to both visit this Thursday

Trump and Biden apparently are scheduled to visit the border on the same day, this Thursday!

Both announced it today, I believe Trump's team announced first by about 30-45 minutes, but I may be wrong on that. Biden will be going to Brownsville, while Trump will be going to Eagle Pass. Both will be meeting with local law enforcement and border patrol. Biden of course going to urge the bipartisan senate bill. Trump will be calling it out as codifying the invasion.

 
It seems like Eagle Pass doesn't have much going on these days compared to before the TX National Guard took over. Seems that CA and AZ is where most of the crossing is done now.
 
Eusung said:
It seems like Eagle Pass doesn't have much going on these days compared to before the TX National Guard took over. Seems that CA and AZ is where most of the crossing is done now.
This is true, however the governors of CA and AZ would not meet with Trump. I bet Abbott will be with Trump and not Biden. Eagle Pass is where Abbott just announced they will be making a base for various state national guard troops, in order for securing the border, at least in Texas. So Trump coming to give support to this effort



Also, there was also a big drug bust there (tho not fentanyl), so he can discuss that as well.

 
I made the tragic mistake of seeing Reddits political take on this. Apparently they believe there is no crisis at the border and its just a republican talking point. Also the communists on reddit believe we should grant citizenship to anyone who comes here.

Do people understand how resources work? It feels over for America at this point. Way too many soft Westerners living in a Disney idealistic world.
 
BoxingFan653 said:
I made the tragic mistake of seeing Reddits political take on this. Apparently they believe there is no crisis at the border and its just a republican talking point. Also the communists on reddit believe we should grant citizenship to anyone who comes here.

Do people understand how resources work? It feels over for America at this point. Way too many soft Westerners living in a Disney idealistic world.
I'd like to see the % of dipshits who actually earn enough money per year to pay taxes.
 
Last edited:
Trump's team coming out and clarifying they had starting announcing these plans last week. This tweet from a CNN reporter is from the 23rd. Weird Biden's team would let this happen then. I am pretty sure the optics will be much better for Trump, and being on the same day, will give a clear contrast between them.

 
Scerpi said:
I'd like to see the % of dipshits who actually earn enough money per year to pay taxes.
Its just depressing man...when I look at the left aka my former party I want to make sense of it. Seeing them talk delusional stuff like its not really happening or its mostly women and children confirms how screwed we are as a nation. These idiots are living in a Disney movie. Doesnt even have to mean republicans are right just that theyre disconnected from reality.
 
BoxingFan653 said:
Its just depressing man...when I look at the left aka my former party I want to make sense of it. Seeing them talk delusional stuff like its not really happening or its mostly women and children confirms how screwed we are as a nation. These idiots are living in a Disney movie. Doesnt even have to mean republicans are right just that theyre disconnected from reality.
As the biggest trump supporter on here, I think republicans suck too. From Trump’s perspective, I don’t think he realized how deep the swamp was. Just look at the immigration and border issue. Establishment republicans that supposedly are evil honkies love it because they get cheap labour. Democrats love it because their funded NGOs get dibs on relocating and providing for them.

That is why they thought they could sneak this “bipartisan” border deal, which just helped both those interests. Sorry, FOX News doesn’t work anymore and neither does CNN and MSNBC, screw them all

Because of Trump and his Allie’s shutting that down, Mitch McConnell looks like a fool. Kevin McCarthy was removed, the head of the RNC just stepped down.

This is taking over the party and not bending the knee like Bernie supporters and the progressives who are brainwashed to vote blue no matter who.

It is weird to peoplw longing for the Republican Party before Trump was elected. McCain, a war monger? The bush and Cheney families? Fuk em
 
cottagecheesefan said:
As the biggest trump supporter on here, I think republicans suck too. From Trump’s perspective, I don’t think he realized how deep the swamp was. Just look at the immigration and border issue. Establishment republicans that supposedly are evil honkies love it because they get cheap labour. Democrats love it because their funded NGOs get dibs on relocating and providing for them.

That is why they thought they could sneak this “bipartisan” border deal, which just helped both those interests. Sorry, FOX News doesn’t work anymore and neither does CNN and MSNBC, screw them all

Because of Trump and his Allie’s shutting that down, Mitch McConnell looks like a fool. Kevin McCarthy was removed, the head of the RNC just stepped down.

This is taking over the party and not bending the knee like Bernie supporters and the progressives who are brainwashed to vote blue no matter who.

It is weird to peoplw longing for the Republican Party before Trump was elected. McCain, a war monger? The bush and Cheney families? Fuk em
Add Romney to that list.
 
Hopefully they put Brandon in one of these so he won't fall on some rocks

f8ASzZ.gif
 
Biden is pretending to care about the border now because its an election year.
 
