Trump and Biden apparently are scheduled to visit the border on the same day, this Thursday!
Both announced it today, I believe Trump's team announced first by about 30-45 minutes, but I may be wrong on that. Biden will be going to Brownsville, while Trump will be going to Eagle Pass. Both will be meeting with local law enforcement and border patrol. Biden of course going to urge the bipartisan senate bill. Trump will be calling it out as codifying the invasion.
