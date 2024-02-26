As the biggest trump supporter on here, I think republicans suck too. From Trump’s perspective, I don’t think he realized how deep the swamp was. Just look at the immigration and border issue. Establishment republicans that supposedly are evil honkies love it because they get cheap labour. Democrats love it because their funded NGOs get dibs on relocating and providing for them.



That is why they thought they could sneak this “bipartisan” border deal, which just helped both those interests. Sorry, FOX News doesn’t work anymore and neither does CNN and MSNBC, screw them all



Because of Trump and his Allie’s shutting that down, Mitch McConnell looks like a fool. Kevin McCarthy was removed, the head of the RNC just stepped down.



This is taking over the party and not bending the knee like Bernie supporters and the progressives who are brainwashed to vote blue no matter who.



It is weird to peoplw longing for the Republican Party before Trump was elected. McCain, a war monger? The bush and Cheney families? Fuk em