Social Baton Rouge Will Split into Two Cities Following Court Ruling

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
5,639
Reaction score
10,120
www.planetizen.com

Baton Rouge Will Split into Two Cities Following Court Ruling

A wealthy portion of Baton Rouge will split off and incorporate its own city in what proponents say is a bid for better schools and reduced crime, but critics say it will gut Baton Rouge’s tax base and result in a wealthy ‘white enclave.’
www.planetizen.com www.planetizen.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

How school violence in Louisiana led to new white city

Veteran Norman Browning, 71, won a court victory last week paving the way for the establishment of the city of St George in response to the 'failing' schools of Baton Rouge.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

A wealthy portion of Baton Rouge will split off and incorporate its own city in what proponents say is a bid for better schools and reduced crime, but critics say it will gut Baton Rouge’s tax base and result in a wealthy ‘white enclave.’

In what’s being called a landmark ruling, the Louisiana Supreme Court has authorized the incorporation of a new city called St. George in the suburbs of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The New York Times reports that a 60-square-mile area in the southwest of East Baton Rouge Parish — and the 86,000 residents who live there — will be split off from the blended government that oversees both Baton Rouge and the broader parish and to form an independent city, complete with its own mayor, city council, and public services. The decision is making big waves throughout the region and beyond.

People in St. George wanted their own school district but got denied so they voted ţo leave Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Supreme Court is allowing it.

Baton Rouge is trying to stop this because they are going to lose a major tax base yet the people in St George were not getting representation.
 
i suspect there's going to be a lot more cases like this once people have had enough diversity and cultural enrichment.
 
and-here-we-go-joker.gif
 
Well yeah, they’re almost exclusively the tax base but don’t have any political power whatsoever.

There is tons of areas like that throughout the country. Especially in the south, Conservative leaning mostly(not all) white suburbanites pay the bulk of taxes while a black majority decides who controls everything. We have seen through basically every city with exclusively black governance that nobody else even exists. It’s all “black issues” because it’s a “black city”. The suburbs are just a tax farm.

The NAACP statement pretty much says it all. There is no concern about losing neighbors or of course nothing about taxations relationship to representation. It’s all about losing the tax dollars and what it means for “black folks”

Buckhead in Atlanta was trying for this as well. Don’t know where that ended up but St George was a years long process. But it will come to pass and if it doesn’t..they’ll decamp to greener pastures generations away from urbanist meddling. Buckhead is an irreplaceable tax farm for Atlanta but of course had no say in the excesses of the race essentialist whims of the exclusively black government that pursued all the destructive policies while crime spilled into Buckhead.

Communities, even “predominantly white” communities deserve a say in how they are policed, how their schools are run, and especially how the city is managed and fund allocated when they are the ones largely paying for it.

They don’t want to be powerless while people they don’t have any ideological alignment with…even on basic things like crime..run everything and as race essentialists..all while being called the racists.

City of St George FTW
 
Fox by the Sea said:
i suspect there's going to be a lot more cases like this once people have had enough diversity and cultural enrichment.
Click to expand...

An area of Atlanta, buckhead, tried to, but it was denied, even by Republican governor kemp, thinking it would hurt what would be left of Atlanta too much. Disgusting as Buckhead overwhelmingly supported it. They had it set to fund everything in their own, but was ruled they have to support Atlanta and their woke DA’s who won’t prosecute crime

www.dailymail.co.uk

Georgia Gov. deals blow to Atlanta suburb Buckhead's push for cityhood

In a memo, Governor Brian Kemp slammed the effort that would see the Goober State's capital split into two separate municipalities as both far-fetched and ill-advised.
www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Kingz said:
Well yeah, they’re almost exclusively the tax base but don’t have any political power whatsoever.

There is tons of areas like that throughout the country. Especially in the south, Conservative leaning mostly(not all) white suburbanites pay the bulk of taxes while a black majority decides who controls everything. We have seen through basically every city with exclusively black governance that nobody else even exists. It’s all “black issues” because it’s a “black city”. The suburbs are just a tax farm.

The NAACP statement pretty much says it all. There is no concern about losing neighbors or of course nothing about taxations relationship to representation. It’s all about losing the tax dollars and what it means for “black folks”

Buckhead in Atlanta was trying for this as well. Don’t know where that ended up but St George was a years long process. But it will come to pass and if it doesn’t..they’ll decamp to greener pastures generations away from urbanist meddling. Buckhead is an irreplaceable tax farm for Atlanta but of course had no say in the excesses of the race essentialist whims of the exclusively black government that pursued all the destructive policies while crime spilled into Buckhead.

Communities, even “predominantly white” communities deserve a say in how they are policed, how their schools are run, and especially how the city is managed and fund allocated when they are the ones largely paying for it.

They don’t want to be powerless while people they don’t have any ideological alignment with…even on basic things like crime..run everything and as race essentialists..all while being called the racists.

City of St George FTW
Click to expand...

I find it hard to believe the wealthiest district has no political power.

Or did you mean ALL the political power, which is what rich people expect?
 
Diversity is shit, proof No. 423482948927892792924772898242131
 
Kingz said:
Well yeah, they’re almost exclusively the tax base but don’t have any political power whatsoever.

There is tons of areas like that throughout the country. Especially in the south, Conservative leaning mostly(not all) white suburbanites pay the bulk of taxes while a black majority decides who controls everything. We have seen through basically every city with exclusively black governance that nobody else even exists. It’s all “black issues” because it’s a “black city”. The suburbs are just a tax farm.

The NAACP statement pretty much says it all. There is no concern about losing neighbors or of course nothing about taxations relationship to representation. It’s all about losing the tax dollars and what it means for “black folks”

Buckhead in Atlanta was trying for this as well. Don’t know where that ended up but St George was a years long process. But it will come to pass and if it doesn’t..they’ll decamp to greener pastures generations away from urbanist meddling. Buckhead is an irreplaceable tax farm for Atlanta but of course had no say in the excesses of the race essentialist whims of the exclusively black government that pursued all the destructive policies while crime spilled into Buckhead.

Communities, even “predominantly white” communities deserve a say in how they are policed, how their schools are run, and especially how the city is managed and fund allocated when they are the ones largely paying for it.

They don’t want to be powerless while people they don’t have any ideological alignment with…even on basic things like crime..run everything and as race essentialists..all while being called the racists.

City of St George FTW
Click to expand...

I live in Buckhead. The Republicans in the legislature and the Republican Governor Kemp killed the movement to make Buckhead a city.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Baton Rouge is a cool name!
Click to expand...

No amount of coolness in its name is gonna make you wanna live there, I assure you.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is among the U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates. There were a total of 102 murders reported in the city in 2020, or 46.5 for every 100,000 people — well above the national homicide rate of 6.5 murders per 100,000.

There were 952 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people in Baton Rouge in 2020, compared to 399 incidents per 100,000 nationwide.

247wallst.com

Baton Rouge, LA Reported One of the Highest Murder Rates in the US

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. There were 21,570 murders nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record. The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19...
247wallst.com 247wallst.com
 
Loiosh said:
I find it hard to believe the wealthiest district has no political power.

Or did you mean ALL the political power, which is what rich people expect?
Click to expand...
You are thinking of billionaires a lot of people in St George and Buckhead are middle class. The political slogan "no taxation without representation" perfectly explains what is happening to the people of Buckhead and St George.
 
White Whale said:
You are thinking of billionaires a lot of people in St George and Buckhead are middle class. The political slogan "no taxation without representation" perfectly explains what is happening to the people of Buckhead and St George.
Click to expand...

Explain how they get less power than they deserve.

Are you suggesting political power should be commensurate with wealth?

Or because they aren't part of the voting majority they don't have enough influence?
 
Loiosh said:
Explain how they get less power than they deserve.

Are you suggesting political power should be commensurate with wealth?

Or because they aren't part of the voting majority they don't have enough influence?
Click to expand...
They are paying the majority of the taxes and are getting nothing out of it. Explain why people should get others money without giving them anything in return?
 
White Whale said:
They are paying the majority of the taxes and are getting nothing out of it. Explain why people should get others money without giving them anything in return?
Click to expand...

Right, so you're saying influence should be commensurate with wealth.

A few years ago a black woman was sent to prison for sending her son to a school in her father's district (the kid's grandfather). That sort of puts the idea of America as a meritocracy to bed, although only imbeciles ever believed that.

A wealthy district wants their tax money to only serve their district. You think that's just and fair, I think it's despicable, especially when you consider everything America has done to keep wealth out of black hands.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Darkgsp
Elections In a narrow 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has mandated the creation of new state legislative maps.
Replies
4
Views
428
BFoe
BFoe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,574
Messages
55,500,100
Members
174,797
Latest member
Epsteins Guard

Share this page

Back
Top