Baton Rouge Will Split into Two Cities Following Court Ruling
A wealthy portion of Baton Rouge will split off and incorporate its own city in what proponents say is a bid for better schools and reduced crime, but critics say it will gut Baton Rouge’s tax base and result in a wealthy ‘white enclave.’
www.planetizen.com
How school violence in Louisiana led to new white city
Veteran Norman Browning, 71, won a court victory last week paving the way for the establishment of the city of St George in response to the 'failing' schools of Baton Rouge.
www.dailymail.co.uk
In what’s being called a landmark ruling, the Louisiana Supreme Court has authorized the incorporation of a new city called St. George in the suburbs of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The New York Times reports that a 60-square-mile area in the southwest of East Baton Rouge Parish — and the 86,000 residents who live there — will be split off from the blended government that oversees both Baton Rouge and the broader parish and to form an independent city, complete with its own mayor, city council, and public services. The decision is making big waves throughout the region and beyond.
People in St. George wanted their own school district but got denied so they voted ţo leave Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Supreme Court is allowing it.
Baton Rouge is trying to stop this because they are going to lose a major tax base yet the people in St George were not getting representation.