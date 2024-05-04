Well yeah, they’re almost exclusively the tax base but don’t have any political power whatsoever.



There is tons of areas like that throughout the country. Especially in the south, Conservative leaning mostly(not all) white suburbanites pay the bulk of taxes while a black majority decides who controls everything. We have seen through basically every city with exclusively black governance that nobody else even exists. It’s all “black issues” because it’s a “black city”. The suburbs are just a tax farm.



The NAACP statement pretty much says it all. There is no concern about losing neighbors or of course nothing about taxations relationship to representation. It’s all about losing the tax dollars and what it means for “black folks”



Buckhead in Atlanta was trying for this as well. Don’t know where that ended up but St George was a years long process. But it will come to pass and if it doesn’t..they’ll decamp to greener pastures generations away from urbanist meddling. Buckhead is an irreplaceable tax farm for Atlanta but of course had no say in the excesses of the race essentialist whims of the exclusively black government that pursued all the destructive policies while crime spilled into Buckhead.



Communities, even “predominantly white” communities deserve a say in how they are policed, how their schools are run, and especially how the city is managed and fund allocated when they are the ones largely paying for it.



They don’t want to be powerless while people they don’t have any ideological alignment with…even on basic things like crime..run everything and as race essentialists..all while being called the racists.



City of St George FTW