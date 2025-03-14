  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Baton attack thug charged with assault and battery

High school track athlete charged with battery after video of competitor being hit with baton goes viral

Alaila Everett, a high school senior, said she lost her balance and accidentally hit the other girl when she was pumping her arms.
A Virginia high school track athlete faces a misdemeanor charge after a viral video emerged showing her at a meet where her competitor gets struck in the head with a baton.
Good news! Alaila Everett has been charged. I'd post this as an update in the thread about this but some weirdo dumped it.

 
video emerged showing her at a meet where her competitor gets struck in the head with a baton
Such a weird sentence structure, what they wanted to say is a video showing her striking another competitor in the head with a baton.
 
