ColemanwastheGOAT
High school track athlete charged with battery after video of competitor being hit with baton goes viral
Alaila Everett, a high school senior, said she lost her balance and accidentally hit the other girl when she was pumping her arms.
A Virginia high school track athlete faces a misdemeanor charge after a viral video emerged showing her at a meet where her competitor gets struck in the head with a baton.
Good news! Alaila Everett has been charged. I'd post this as an update in the thread about this but some weirdo dumped it.