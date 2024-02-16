Basement brahs GTFIH

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
27,865
Reaction score
34,669
Where I live nobody has basements, but I'm moving to an area where it seems like every house has one.

So now I'm having to hear horror stories about flooding 'n shit. Like people dropping a ton of money to finish their basement then it all has to be completely redone because it flooded.

Is this common?
 
Stock up on cheeto’s and Red Bull’s bud, you’re going to be spending alotta time down there..
 
Basements flooding is very common here. If you live in area with high humidity I highly recommend you keep a dehumidifier down there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Highway99
Movies Anyone have revival house in their city?
Replies
17
Views
407
Highway99
Highway99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,527
Messages
55,087,610
Members
174,596
Latest member
Teletubby88

Share this page

Back
Top