Bas Rutten, Latest Victim of The Carnivore Diet.

shit thread i know but i just found it funny how many pro athletes are susceptible to fad diets when trying to get an edge, however it also is popular with retired athletes the most notable one I can think of is Mark Coleman who shouts out the Liver King constantly.

but if you really think about it…Bas really kinda is the original Liver King.


 
