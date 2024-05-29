Bas Rutten in UFC.. Rutten vs Randleman

I've been going back recently, in fightpass, to the early years of UFC. it's a lot of fun rewatching full events from 98 and 99. the UFC was trying to find it's way... rules and formats changing from event-to-event, stars leaving, new ones coming in and being born.



Obviously, they had big plans for Bas Rutten coming over and they made, what was supposed to be, a 3-part series HW tournament for the crowning of the new HW champion after Couture vacated. After Bas had major problems with his first fight vs tsuyoshi kosaka and won in double OT with a hail mary ko after getting controlled for the entirety of the fight, they essentially cancelled the next round of fights bc Pedro Rizzo (who won a highly controversial match against coleman) had too much respect for Bas ( or some bs like that). So they essentially cleared the way for Bas to fight Randleman in the finals.



Randleman immediately took him down and brutalized Bas for the first 10 min period in ground-n-pound. Broke his nose, cut him up - Bas came close to quitting in his corner due to broken nose. The first OT, Bas started getting busy from guard, after being taken down immediately again, and cut Randleman's head in a couple spots (blood in blonde hair). Essentially rinse and repeat for second OT. Bas won the split-decision. Then he vacated and retired.



I'm curious what people's present-day opinions are on this fight (and pedro rizzo being awarded win against coleman in previous event). And curious on what people think of Bas' short run in the UFC. Was he shook by those fights and was that the real reason he hung them up?