Elections Barrondre the Giant Trump says no to the NBA, but yes to Politics

Barron Trump, the youngest child of former President Trump is set to enter the political fray for the first time.
The 18-year-old was picked by the Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday night as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, according to a copy of the results.

Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said the 18-year-old high school senior will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.

