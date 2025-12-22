Media Barrios vs Ryan - PBC/Golden Boy/ The Ring PPV - Undercard revealed- Feb.21st

According to Julianis is a PBC card but Turki is also involved as an sponsor
 
Eddie Hearn said that he wants to have Conor Benn fight the winner and they're obviously hoping that it's Garcia. He wants the fight to be held in Vegas.

“Ryan Garcia against Conor Benn – arguably the biggest fight in boxing. We would take 15,000 [fans] to Las Vegas for that fight; Conor would sell out a stadium with Ryan.”
 
Last edited:
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Eddie Hearn said that he wants to have Conor Benn fight the winner and they're obviously hoping that it's Garcia. He wants the fight to be held in Vegas.

“Ryan Garcia against Conor Benn – arguably the biggest fight in boxing. We would take 15,000 [fans] to Las Vegas for that fight; Conor would sell out a stadium with Ryan.”
Click to expand...
IMO Benn’s name has 0 value in the US… Ryan has his following … weak 147 division right now… and Benn does not deserve a title shot for beating a drained Eubank
 
MMALOPEZ said:
IMO Benn’s name has 0 value in the US… Ryan has his following … weak 147 division right now… and Benn does not deserve a title shot for beating a drained Eubank
Click to expand...
Yep, Conor isn't a name over here. That's why Eddie mentioned 15k Brits coming over to help out. He'd be relying mostly on Ryan's following to try and sell out a big venue like a stadium.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,596
Messages
58,449,163
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top