IMO Benn’s name has 0 value in the US… Ryan has his following … weak 147 division right now… and Benn does not deserve a title shot for beating a drained EubankEddie Hearn said that he wants to have Conor Benn fight the winner and they're obviously hoping that it's Garcia. He wants the fight to be held in Vegas.
“Ryan Garcia against Conor Benn – arguably the biggest fight in boxing. We would take 15,000 [fans] to Las Vegas for that fight; Conor would sell out a stadium with Ryan.”
Yep, Conor isn't a name over here. That's why Eddie mentioned 15k Brits coming over to help out. He'd be relying mostly on Ryan's following to try and sell out a big venue like a stadium.