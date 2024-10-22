Media Barralho reveals a targeted bout w/ Adesanya for UFC 312

Goatenstein said:
Romero got robbed in the 2nd fight
Draw is probably the most senisble score, but Whittaker did not win. To say romero was robbed is debatable, but whittaker being given a gift is not.

In my opinion the most outrageous scoring in the history of MMA, If there was ever worse I'd love to see it. most fights people complain about are decided between one round. This does not apply to this fight.


There are atleast 3 scores more reasonable for that fight that 48-47 Whittaker.
 
VinceArch said:
I remember when people were saying that Whittaker didn't have the wrestling or the striking against Yoel Romero and he beat him. Twice.
Epic fights and I got head after the second fight, I'll never forget that massive night brother.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Kind of reminded me of Bisping/Hendo 2 where there were two rounds that could've been 10-8 for Hendo (at least should've gotten one) and then Bisping won three rounds 10-9.

Under any other ruleset (ONE/PRIDE/Street) those are wins for Romero/Hendo. Maybe the fights would've gone very differently though if the fighters knew that it wasn't a biased scoring system that is easy to manipulate.

Scores fights as a whole and on damage as the most important thing for fucks sake!

Travis Alexander said:
Unpopular opinion but…Barralho will beat Izzy.
Pretty epic matchmaking though should be a crazy ass fight.
I actually don't think it's that unpopular opinion these days, Izzy is looking slower/less confident and got taken down and subbed by DDP, don't see why Caio couldn't implement a similar game at all.

Izzy is never taking that fight though, wouldn't gain him much and he'd be risking a lot in terms of legacy. He's probably hoping to get a Strickland rematch or a Whittaker Trilogy, if Rob gets smoked by Chimaev both those fights become a very real possibility.
 
Big respect if izzy takes this fight, there are easier fights that will yeild the same rewards he could take like a fight with Imavov, a rematch with costa for the lulz, brendan allen..... All eaiser fights against higher ranked guys
 
Good. Anything short of a number one contender fight for Borrahlo is unsatisfactory. He’s 7-0 in the UFC.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Big respect if izzy takes this fight, there are easier fights that will yeild the same rewards he could take like a fight with Imavov, a rematch with costa for the lulz, brendan allen..... All eaiser fights against higher ranked guys
I’d say Imavov or Borrahlo are both logical choices. Either one needs a top 5 opponent and Izzy needs to fight down.
 
Gabe said:
I’d say Imavov or Borrahlo are both logical choices. Either one needs a top 5 opponent and Izzy needs to fight down.
Imavov is much easier for izzy stlystically. Caio will put pressure on izzy, imavov will try to fence with him like he did strickland
 
So the potential of a Izzy fight, Volk fight and a DDP title defence, the Sydney PPV is looking promising.
 
Should be good fight, Izzy needs step down and Caio needs a name and step up.
 
