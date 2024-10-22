Also says Whittaker has nowhere near the wrestling of Khamzat & will lose this weekend. Thoughts?
Romero got robbed in the 2nd fightI remember when people were saying that Whittaker didn't have the wrestling or the striking against Yoel Romero and he beat him. Twice.
Draw is probably the most senisble score, but Whittaker did not win. To say romero was robbed is debatable, but whittaker being given a gift is not.
Epic fights and I got head after the second fight, I'll never forget that massive night brother.
In my opinion the most outrageous scoring in the history of MMA, If there was ever worse I'd love to see it. most fights people complain about are decided between one round. This does not apply to this fight.
There are atleast 3 scores more reasonable for that fight that 48-47 Whittaker.
Unpopular opinion but…Barralho will beat Izzy.
Pretty epic matchmaking though should be a crazy ass fight.
I’d say Imavov or Borrahlo are both logical choices. Either one needs a top 5 opponent and Izzy needs to fight down.Big respect if izzy takes this fight, there are easier fights that will yeild the same rewards he could take like a fight with Imavov, a rematch with costa for the lulz, brendan allen..... All eaiser fights against higher ranked guys
