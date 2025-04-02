Bareknuckle boxing to the body only?

What if there was a combat sport where fighters only punched to the body without any protective gear? Think of all the benefits:



-Very mild injury risk due to a.) the face not getting punched and b.) the hands not contacting the skull.

-Very little post-fight recovery due to the almost non-existent risk of injury.

-Fighters can go to work the next day because they don't have to worry about concussions.

-Training for this sport will develop super strong abdominals, really good punches, a great pain tolerance.

-Fighters can treat this as an "introductory" fighting art (due to its safety) and then move onto other styles if they're ready.

-Fighters of any striking style can very easily train for this type of competition without interfering with their style's main ruleset.

-People of any age or athletic ability can compete, increasing the potential talent pool.

-Teaching this style of fighting would be extremely easy, further increasing the talent pool.

-Training bareknuckle has practical self-defense applications due to the absence of gear.

-It would still be somewhat entertaining because, after all, it's two people trying to pound each other into submission.



I'm still thinking of names for what you would even call this. BKTP? (Bare Knuckle Tummy Pounding)