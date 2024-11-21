  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Barbers in the UK unleashing ringworm epidemic

Any ideas what could be causing men to contract ringworm after visits to their barber?

I know there’s been an unprecedented increase in ‘Turkish’ barbers lately - with an area in Plymouth having 11 on a 300m stretch - but I’m not sure if this has anything to do with it?

 
The UK generally has quite high hygiene practices and this has never been a problem before.

I wonder why it’s rearing its head now?
They're a front for money-laundering as are vape shops. My brother in law and two mates are cops (BIL is actually a detective) and it's common knowledge but they're a step ahead and "will move onto a new venture" once they feel the cops have enough on them. Used to be car washes.
 
Cleaning the trimmer with rubbing alcohol between every haircut works wonders
 
Also probably doesn't help that every single lad under 25-30 in the UK nowadays has the fucking 'Kurdish fade' hairstyle shaven right down to the skin.
 
Audibly groaned at your latest anti immigration thing being fucking barbers.

Do you ever think about anything other than Muslims?
 
