Y’all keep sleeping on Maycee Barber like she’s not a real threat in this division. Meanwhile, she’s out here dropping interviews saying she’s back at 100%, calling Erin Blanchfield one-dimensional, and flat out promising violence. Not just a win — a finish. This isn’t the same Barber from 2021. She’s sharper, meaner, and says she’s walking into this main event ready to remind the division exactly who she is. Sherbums can keep doubting, but if she steamrolls Erin, the goalposts are gonna have to move again.
Cliffs:
- Maycee says she feels 100% healthy and is ready to perform at her best after a long layoff
- Dismisses talk of “ring rust” — says she’s been training non-stop and stayed sharp throughout recovery
- Confirms she was seriously hospitalized earlier this year with a mystery infection — required 15 rounds of IV antibiotics
- Says she rushed into the Rose fight while still recovering and eventually had to pull out — not an injury, full body breakdown
- Originally scheduled to fight Erin back in 2021, both fighters got injured — says now is the perfect time for this matchup
- Believes a dominant finish over Blanchfield should earn her the next title shot — wants to extend win streak to 7 straight
- Claims she’s not just fighting to win by decision — “I go out there to hurt these girls and make them never want to fight me again”
- First UFC main event — says she thrives under pressure and believes she was “created to go to the top”
- Says Erin is one-dimensional, not dangerous, not a finisher — believes her own killer instinct is the difference
- Doesn’t care to fight Rose again — calls it “fighting backward” and is focused on moving toward the title
- Analyzes Valentina vs Manon — says Valentina still looks dominant and expects to take that belt if given the shot