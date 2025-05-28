Media Barber: I’m Built for 5 Rounds — Blanchfield’s Never Felt Real Pressure

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,973
Reaction score
50,739


Y’all keep sleeping on Maycee Barber like she’s not a real threat in this division. Meanwhile, she’s out here dropping interviews saying she’s back at 100%, calling Erin Blanchfield one-dimensional, and flat out promising violence. Not just a win — a finish. This isn’t the same Barber from 2021. She’s sharper, meaner, and says she’s walking into this main event ready to remind the division exactly who she is. Sherbums can keep doubting, but if she steamrolls Erin, the goalposts are gonna have to move again.



Cliffs:


  • Maycee says she feels 100% healthy and is ready to perform at her best after a long layoff
  • Dismisses talk of “ring rust” — says she’s been training non-stop and stayed sharp throughout recovery
  • Confirms she was seriously hospitalized earlier this year with a mystery infection — required 15 rounds of IV antibiotics
  • Says she rushed into the Rose fight while still recovering and eventually had to pull out — not an injury, full body breakdown
  • Originally scheduled to fight Erin back in 2021, both fighters got injured — says now is the perfect time for this matchup
  • Believes a dominant finish over Blanchfield should earn her the next title shot — wants to extend win streak to 7 straight
  • Claims she’s not just fighting to win by decision — “I go out there to hurt these girls and make them never want to fight me again”
  • First UFC main event — says she thrives under pressure and believes she was “created to go to the top”
  • Says Erin is one-dimensional, not dangerous, not a finisher — believes her own killer instinct is the difference
  • Doesn’t care to fight Rose again — calls it “fighting backward” and is focused on moving toward the title
  • Analyzes Valentina vs Manon — says Valentina still looks dominant and expects to take that belt if given the shot
 
We don't need 6 more threads about this shit fight.
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:


Y’all keep sleeping on Maycee Barber like she’s not a real threat in this division. Meanwhile, she’s out here dropping interviews saying she’s back at 100%, calling Erin Blanchfield one-dimensional, and flat out promising violence. Not just a win — a finish. This isn’t the same Barber from 2021. She’s sharper, meaner, and says she’s walking into this main event ready to remind the division exactly who she is. Sherbums can keep doubting, but if she steamrolls Erin, the goalposts are gonna have to move again.



Cliffs:


  • Maycee says she feels 100% healthy and is ready to perform at her best after a long layoff
  • Dismisses talk of “ring rust” — says she’s been training non-stop and stayed sharp throughout recovery
  • Confirms she was seriously hospitalized earlier this year with a mystery infection — required 15 rounds of IV antibiotics
  • Says she rushed into the Rose fight while still recovering and eventually had to pull out — not an injury, full body breakdown
  • Originally scheduled to fight Erin back in 2021, both fighters got injured — says now is the perfect time for this matchup
  • Believes a dominant finish over Blanchfield should earn her the next title shot — wants to extend win streak to 7 straight
  • Claims she’s not just fighting to win by decision — “I go out there to hurt these girls and make them never want to fight me again”
  • First UFC main event — says she thrives under pressure and believes she was “created to go to the top”
  • Says Erin is one-dimensional, not dangerous, not a finisher — believes her own killer instinct is the difference
  • Doesn’t care to fight Rose again — calls it “fighting backward” and is focused on moving toward the title
  • Analyzes Valentina vs Manon — says Valentina still looks dominant and expects to take that belt if given the shot
Click to expand...

Calls Erin not a finisher ...
....
Pfffffff!!
Heh Barby....lets check the facts.....last 6 fights you had FIVE decision wins and ONE stoppage. Oh...and of those 5 decisions TWO were splits.
(And one was that ridiculous BS "win" (fake) against Maverick...)

For Blanchfield.....last 6 fights was 3 unanimous decisions and 3 submission stoppages.

So...Barby got her facts/viewpoint wrong as she herself has only 17% stoppage rate and Erin had 50% stoppages in her last 6 fights). So ...hypocrisy and BS from Barby and not for the 1st time.
 
Last edited:
@jeff7b9

Making thread about diffent interviews in the lead up for main event on fight week. Pretty standard fair for an MMA fourm. You got problem with that?
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
@jeff7b9

Making thread about diffent interviews in the lead up for main event on fight week. Pretty standard fair for an MMA fourm. You got problem with that?
Click to expand...

You already said all this shit in the other thread on the same fight that you also made today.

Just post it in that thread.

How many shit threads do you need to make?
 
jeff7b9 said:
You already said all this shit in the other thread on the same fight that you also made today.

Just post it in that thread.

How many shit threads do you need to make?
Click to expand...
Each one is about different interview/video/pormotion pakage. It's standard to make diffrent video for different pieces of media on Sherdog. Why does this bother you? What rule have I broken?
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
Each one is about different interview/video/pormotion pakage. It's standard to make diffrent video for different pieces of media on Sherdog. Why does this bother you? What rule have I broken?
Click to expand...


You have two threads about how a chick thinks the other chick can't handle 5 rounds.

Maybe you should make another thread that specifically discusses whether she can handle the 4th round.


That's an entirely different round. <Y2JSmirk>
 
I don't think Barber is title material. Both girls are not athletic but Blanchfield has better pedigree in terms of her striking and grappling. Barber trains with Alpha Male so I am expecting them to at least to prep her prevent a takedown. Blanchfield has a huge advantage on the ground but she isn't athletic enough to shoot a fast takedown.
 
Maycee is good but she isn't as good as she thinks she is. Wasn't she claiming that she would be the youngest champion in UFC history? She's sitting at number 5 in the division but I will be surprised if she moves up any higher without careful matchmaking.
 
2 good threads from Dreyga...good lord.

Ok a bit more analysis on this matchup.....

Let's look at both fighters last 8 fights shall we and see WHO theyve beaten to get a feel for if their opponent's were legit high end / elite fighters or .....journeymen. (journeywomen...).

BARBY LAST 8 OPPONENTS:
Chookagian WON
Amanda Ribas WON
Andrea Lee WON
Jessica Eye WON
Montana de la Rosa WON
Maverick OFFICIAL WON BUT IN REALITY.. LOST
Grasso LOST
Modafferi LOST

BLANCHFIELD LAST 8 OPPONENTS :
Rose Namajunas WON
Manon Fiorot LOST
Taila Santos WON
Jessica Andrade WON
Molly McCann WON
JJ Aldrich WON
Miranda Maverick WON
Sarah Alpar WON

You cN see from this list that Barby WON 5 of the 8 (sorry but counting the Maverick fight as a loss as it goddam WAS).
Blanchfield won 7 of the 8 and the opponents were NOTABLY higher level.

Legit wins against top level opponents ?
I'd say Barby only notable win against "top level" opponents is Chookagian. Rest are more or less journeymen/ journeywomen.

Blanchfield has legit wins against far more legit top level opponents like: Namajunas, taila Santos, Andrade, and subbing JJAldrich who is a ground specialist is no joke.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
Media Maycee Barber Nearly Died, Came Back, and Still Gets No Respect — Why?----[UFC Journey] Maycee Barber vs Erin Blanchfield
2 3
Replies
44
Views
813
DiazSlap
DiazSlap
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Media Maycee Barber accuses judges of GIFTING Blanchfield a win over Rose. Promises to finish Erin this weekend!!!
Replies
17
Views
326
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Media Blanchfield Says Barber Can’t Handle Five Rounds — Is She Right or Just Cocky
Replies
7
Views
68
MrBlackheart
MrBlackheart
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Media Free Fight-- Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas-- This was an ELITE win for Blanchfield depite what you SHERBUMS say!!!!
Replies
10
Views
218
TITS
TITS
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Media Erin Blanchfield sits down with Din Thomas ahead her Main Event Saturday... Now With CLIFFS!!!!!
Replies
5
Views
200
Jackonfire
Jackonfire

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,604
Messages
57,348,825
Members
175,665
Latest member
RyanGentry

Share this page

Back
Top