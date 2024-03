Who is proud to be catholic ?





I heard that evil comes disguised

Like the city of angels

I'm walking towards the light

Baptized in the river

I've seen a vision of my life and I wanna be delivered

In the city was a sinner

I've done a lot of things wrong, but I swear I'm a believer

Like the prodigal son, I was out on my own

Now I'm trying to find my way back home

Baptized in the river

I'm delivered

I'm delivered