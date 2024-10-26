Nizam al-Mulk
Jun 11, 2024
1,955
798
At this age of the Internet is reincarnated users coming back in a different body becoming a problem?
How can the mods tell if that stuff is going on?
Are they years away from this possibility becoming a massive problem for legitimacy and especially mod legitimacy?
