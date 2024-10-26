Social Bans and Indian message boards....

At this age of the Internet is reincarnated users coming back in a different body becoming a problem?

How can the mods tell if that stuff is going on?

Are they years away from this possibility becoming a massive problem for legitimacy and especially mod legitimacy?
 
Always has been an issue, always will be to some degree on any message board or social media site. If someone was here daily with multiple messages and got banned, it only stands to reason that they've probably joined up again on another account. Mods/admins can tell by IP address, but there's no shortage of ways around that.
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
How can the mods tell if that stuff is going on?
When you join Sherdog a mod is designated to watch you from your window for the rest of your life.

dwight-schrute.gif
 
IP bans were a thing on some forums 20+ years ago. This problem is as old as the internet.
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
At this age of the Internet is reincarnated users coming back in a different body becoming a problem?

How can the mods tell if that stuff is going on?

Are they years away from this possibility becoming a massive problem for legitimacy and especially mod legitimacy?
If I told you I’d have to kill you.
 
