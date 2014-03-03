  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Banner Saga

Anyone playing Banner Saga on Steam?

It is a 25 dollar, turn based RPG made by some guys on kick starter. It is great!



My only gripe: you have to really make decisions geared to get you more experience and magic items, rather than safer choices, because if you try to keep your clan alive too much, you won't be strong enough for the end boss.

He is outrageously hard. I'm on my second play through, so I'm hoping I'll be able to hack it against him this time.
 
J_C
I finished it, and yeah, it's damn excellent. And this coming from a guy who's not big on turn-based stuff.
 
I thought it was a lot of fun. I like the impact the options have on your party.


I had a pretty easy time beating the end boss with the girl as the archer but a really hard time with the dad.
 
Magooglie said:
I thought it was a lot of fun. I like the impact the options have on your party.


I had a pretty easy time beating the end boss with the girl as the archer but a really hard time with the dad.
Yeah, I'm worried. I'm having a hell of a time leveling her up on this second play through. Everyone is 5th but her, while she is still 3.
 
Just finished the game:

And god damn was it close. I had a party of 6, 5th level characters and 4 of them had level 5 magic items. I'm not sure how much more powerful I could have gotten.

It came down to Mogr and Oddleif. They were still up against over half of his guys, including the stone singer. It turned out to be a blessing that he counter attacks each time he is hit because I had Mogr with a maxed out block and a magic item that reduced strength damage and added aggro. Oddleif had a magic items that boosted her armor destruction, so without will she always hit for 5 against armor. Everytime she blasted him, he would hit Mogr and Mogr managed to live through like 5 shots, plus other damage. The round after he dropped, she managed to kill Bellower with what would have been her last arrow.

Anyway, what an intense fight, and I have no idea how you manage it without going after every previous fight possible to gain renown and experience.
 
I can't wait for this to go on sale.
 
Great game. Definitely picking up the sequel when it's released.
 
Yeah it's pretty good. It's a little repetitive but still an acceptable grind for exp
 
Yeah my first play through I couldn't touch that sob
 
Blayt7hh said:
Yeah my first play through I couldn't touch that sob
It is kind of an asshole move on their part.

"All of your effort has been for nothing."
I lol-ed.

He might be the least fucking around boss I've ever seen.
 
Looks like i am late to the party! just finished the trilogy!
 
As an old fellow hard to pick up a game and play without the nostalgia factor, but this game was so good now i have nostalgia for it!
 
fuk me 4 years flew by still love these games
 
