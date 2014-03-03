SummerStriker
Anyone playing Banner Saga on Steam?
It is a 25 dollar, turn based RPG made by some guys on kick starter. It is great!
My only gripe: you have to really make decisions geared to get you more experience and magic items, rather than safer choices, because if you try to keep your clan alive too much, you won't be strong enough for the end boss.
He is outrageously hard. I'm on my second play through, so I'm hoping I'll be able to hack it against him this time.
