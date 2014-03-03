Banner Saga

And god damn was it close. I had a party of 6, 5th level characters and 4 of them had level 5 magic items. I'm not sure how much more powerful I could have gotten.



It came down to Mogr and Oddleif. They were still up against over half of his guys, including the stone singer. It turned out to be a blessing that he counter attacks each time he is hit because I had Mogr with a maxed out block and a magic item that reduced strength damage and added aggro. Oddleif had a magic items that boosted her armor destruction, so without will she always hit for 5 against armor. Everytime she blasted him, he would hit Mogr and Mogr managed to live through like 5 shots, plus other damage. The round after he dropped, she managed to kill Bellower with what would have been her last arrow.



Anyway, what an intense fight, and I have no idea how you manage it without going after every previous fight possible to gain renown and experience.