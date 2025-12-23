  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Bangladesh: Muslim Mob Lynches Hindu Man Over Alleged Blasphemy

Lynching of a Hindu in Bangladesh Fans Fears of Rising Intolerance

Muslim co-workers accused the garment factory worker of blasphemy and dragged him into the street, where an angry mob murdered him.
Muslim co-workers accused the garment factory worker of blasphemy and dragged him into the street, where an angry mob beat and murdered him.


It is nothing new that Bangladesh’s Sunni muslime majority has openly persecuted minorities, especially Hindus, since the country became an independent state in 1974. However this case is particularly shocking. The victim was initially detained by police only to be later handed over to an angry mob. He was dragged through the streets brutally beaten and ultimately set on fire while still alive.

Bangladesh’s Hindu minority has decreased from around 14% in 1974 to about 7% today. This is a rare development, as the global average population growth during the same period was an increase of roughly 110%. This contrast illustrates how difficult life has been for Hindus in a Sunni Muslim dominant country, where they have endured some of the worst forms of persecution one could imagine. Although there are tensions in India between the Hindu and Muslim populations, it cannot be ignored that muslim population growth there is above both the regional and global average, showing no meaningful negative effects on overall population development. In addition, the Indian government is far more active in protecting its people than what can be observed in Bangladesh, where the government indirectly supports the Sunni population persecuting minorities.

For comparison, the Palestinian population, which is often cited as an example of a group enduring severe atrocities at the hands of Israel, has increased from approximately 1.3 million to 5.5 million in the mentioned period, representing a growth of about 425%, which is also nearly 4 times above the global average.

I hope that the situation for minorities in Bangladesh, as well as in Pakistan and Afghanistan, will improve in the coming years, but I highly doubt that anything will change. The governments seem uninterested in protecting minorities and do not take steps to restrain their sunni muslime populations. Moreover, it appears that they deliberately allow these populations to target unwanted groups, letting others be persecuted without the government having to dirty its own hands or face accusations of religious intolerance.
 
"Bangladesh’s Hindu minority has decreased from around 14% in 1974 to about 7% today"

If India's Muslim population had decreased like that, Muslims would call it a genocide. When they're the ones doing it, they say/do nothing.

This is what Muslims do everywhere they are. They accuse you of being intolerant, whilst they are the most intolerant people on the planet. They are the most full of shit people on the planet. Their goal is to make all countries 100% Muslim.
 
Well, India´s muslime population has increased from 62 mil to 172 mil, thus from 11 % to 15 %, from the 70s till today. And then we look at the Hindu population in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and.... Yet, some of our posters are very emotional when they talk about how the muslims in India are being prosecuted.
 
Muslims are constantly committing genocides against other religions, they always have done and continue to do so in the modern day. It's brazenly happening in Nigeria as we speak, as one example. They just don't like it being done back to them - as religions go, they are basically 'cry-bullies'.
 
Pretty much... Just remember my post from a few days ago where I described one of shermanos and his approach of how to present cases when muslims kill against when they are being killed. The difference is big as night and day.
 
In my view, there are maybe a few millions of them that are indeed good people. A lot more of them are like the ones in the OP. And the overwhelming majority of them are either condoning or downright cheering for the stuff in the OP.
 
From Bangladesh over Pakistan, to Afghanistan and some middle East-, as well as African muslim countries, its always the same "he/she said either something against the prophet, or against the quran" and thats more than enough that people will get beaten, stoned and killed. And they dont demand any proof for the allegations but on the other side demand multiple vitnesses to prove innocents. Crazy if you ask me, batshit crazy.

There are literally hundreds of examples from the close past. Only when writting this thread it suggested me another thread where something similar happened in Egypt.
 
There is indeed no notable tolerant or leftist liberal movement within their religion.

I do not want to suggest that only a few million out of two billion people are good individuals. However, it is fair to say that radicals and extremists are not a marginal phenomenon, unlike in many other religions and societies. The difference is that those who we might push into a more left leaning spectrum often end up defending positions on their far right. Of course, most do not openly defend terror attacks, but they also do not clearly condemn them in the same way we do when dealing with our own extremists. You basically have no hardcore leftist counterpart to the hardcore radical part, and that is a huge problem considering the fact that they have a much larger radical group than other religions.

For example, even if the most leftist outsider criticises the most radical elements, there is only so far they can go before even the most left leaning voices say stop, or you will be labelled an islamophobe or accused of attacking Islam itself. There is no comparable dynamic if we reverse the roles. No leftist Christian would ever tell a Muslim to stop criticising radical right wing Christians on the grounds that such criticism amounts to hatred of Christianity as a whole.
 
I do wonder when will be the first time this does happen in a western country, like the UK. I don't mean a terror attack in response to perceived blasphemy, I mean an actual mob of a few hundred 'normal' Muslims lynching a British person in public. Surely we're not that far away.
 
People believing in prophets is stupid, but whatever floats your boat. But people willing to kill over blasphemy don’t belong in western countries. And for the libtards, yes I feel that way about white Christian’s too, so fuck off. The truth is “the prophet” was a liar and probably a piece of shit. Western countries are built on freedom of speech and I’ll exercise the right to say that.
 
All joking aside, that is a ridiculous number. There are nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide comprising about 25-26% of the global population.

The truth is the vast majority are just regular, everyday people. But 2-5% have extremists beliefs.

Well 2-5% of 2 billion is a SHITLOAD of people - 40-100 million.
 
