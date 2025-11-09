Banging Out Smaller Men

I used to hate Rumble back at 170 and then when he missed weight against Vitor. After he started fighting at his real weight I enjoyed him. For some reason I didn't hate Till though even though he openly bragged about being oversized for welterweight.
 
I only consider someone a weight bully if they actually missed weight. I know everyone likes to bash Jones and Conor (at FW), but they never missed weight. I'd have to say Rumble (RIP) at WW may have been the worse. He looked 3 weight classes bigger than Yoshida, who probably didn't cut weight. He was fine when he finally went to LHW, though. Till is another one. He missed weight badly against Wonderboy.

I won't mention Gastelum as he's just fat, lol. He's never been a massive WW.
 
Massive WW striker who got KO'd by former LW Masvidal, lol.
 
Jones was lighter than a lot of fighters he went up against; many eventually moved up to HW long before he did. And when Jones did go to HW, he looked noticeably fatter than in his LHW days.

People are somehow still confusing "long arms" with "weight bully," and it's baffling.
 
