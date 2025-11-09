Banging Out Smaller Men

Worst all time is probably WW Rumble JohnsonWho are some of the biggest weight bullies in UFC history? I.e. pussies that starve themselves to death to avoid fighting men their own size.
He was supposed to fight Belfort at 185 and showed up to the fight barely able to make 205.Worst all time is probably WW Rumble Johnson
Pereira did go up eventually. So my vote is Khabib.
5'11 at 135 is actually hilarious. Pinner little dorks need to eat some steak and potatoes for once in their life.Corey WAAAHndhagen and O’Malley are two prominent weight bullies.
Massive WW striker who got KO'd by former LW Masvidal, lol.I used to hate Rumble back at 170 and then when he missed weight against Vitor. After he started fighting at his real weight I enjoyed him. For some reason I didn't hate Till though even though he openly bragged about being oversized for welterweight.
Jon limp meat Bones