Band's that you discovered "late"?

Nameless Ghoul
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2014
- Messages
- 10,814
- Reaction score
- 6,337
Being fully transparent there was a thread from 2016 on this topic. lol
But, for me it's Clutch. They kick ass live especially (it's how I "discovered" them at a festival), and they deserve any praise they get. They should be alot bigger than they are.
