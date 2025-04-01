Band's that you discovered "late"?

Nameless Ghoul

Nameless Ghoul

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 22, 2014
Messages
10,814
Reaction score
6,337
Being fully transparent there was a thread from 2016 on this topic. lol

But, for me it's Clutch. They kick ass live especially (it's how I "discovered" them at a festival), and they deserve any praise they get. They should be alot bigger than they are.
 
Nifty thread.
For me, it's artists like: Rush, Venom, Motley Crue, WASP, Tank, Tygers of Pang Tang - just to name a few - but simply coz I don't/didn't have time or the will to follow every single artist/band that's out there ....it's impossible to keep track in rockland, something has to give!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,592
Messages
57,106,180
Members
175,541
Latest member
Talalgia

Share this page

Back
Top