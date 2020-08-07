  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Bandcamp Fridays

Back in March, Bandcamp started Bandcamp Fridays as a way to help artists impacted during the pandemic who have releases on the site.

It's one Friday (usually the first one) of the month where the site waives it's revenue shares so that more money goes to the artist instead, it also covers merch/cd's/vinyl too. Some labels have also used these days to use profits from the to donate to charities also.

They've decided to carry on with is until the end of the year, below are the dates of Bandcamp Friday's for the rest of the the year.

August 7, 2020
September 4, 2020
October 2, 2020
November 6, 2020
December 4, 2020
 
I'd rather donate directly to an artist on Patreon or some shit but that sounds pretty cool.
 
Yeah, a lot of the musicians I follow on social media seem really grateful for Bandcamp Fridays.
 
Jackonfire said:
Yeah, a lot of the musicians I follow on social media seem really grateful for Bandcamp Fridays.
Yeah its an extra 10-15% that goes to the artist (depending on which revenue stream it is), over the first 4 over $20million went to the artists/labels
 
Epic Games just announced they are acquiring Bandcamp but it looks like for business is usual for Bandcamp Fridays for now
 
