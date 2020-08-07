rikwebb
Back in March, Bandcamp started Bandcamp Fridays as a way to help artists impacted during the pandemic who have releases on the site.
It's one Friday (usually the first one) of the month where the site waives it's revenue shares so that more money goes to the artist instead, it also covers merch/cd's/vinyl too. Some labels have also used these days to use profits from the to donate to charities also.
They've decided to carry on with is until the end of the year, below are the dates of Bandcamp Friday's for the rest of the the year.
August 7, 2020
September 4, 2020
October 2, 2020
November 6, 2020
December 4, 2020
