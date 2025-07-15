Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Erickson Lubin in works for early fall, promoter says Bakhram Murtazaliev has turned his attention away from Josh Kelly and towards his IBF mandatory, writes Lance Pugmire

Murtazaliev promoter Kathy Duva previously was pushing for Murtazaliev, 23-0 (17 KOs), to gain an IBF exception and fight England’s Josh Kelly in the late summer-early fall, but the IBF informed Duva it was going to demand the mandatory defense against top-ranked Lubin, 27-2 (19 KOs), by November, making the scheduling of both bouts impossible.Earlier efforts to strike a deal between Murtazaliev and Kelly slowed over efforts to strike a broadcast deal, Murtazaliev’s manager Igor Klimas confirmed to BoxingScene. Duva and Tom Brown of TGB Promotions/Premier Boxing Champions subsequently shared a Tuesday morning phone call to move forward on Murtazaliev-Lubin.Duva said Saudi Arabia boxing financier Turki Alalshikh also sought a Murtazaliev bout against unbeaten WBC interim champion Vergil Ortiz Jnr, but when the subject was broached with the Ortiz camp, they rejected the fight because of the IBF requirement of a fight-day weigh-in in which both the champion and challenger are forbidden from rehydrating more than 10 pounds over the bout’s weight limit.“Seems odd that they’d say no after only recently moving up in weight, but that’s what happened,” Duva said.When the IBF pressed the issue on Murtazaliev fighting within three months of this week, Duva said there was no option but to meet Lubin, whose only other loss was to former undisputed 154lbs champion Jermell Charlo in 2017.