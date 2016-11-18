Bakers Dozen MUSIC Game

Jackonfire
Same idea as the Bakers Dozen Movie Game in Mayberry except with music.
The idea and rules are simple:*
13 answers to topics such as "songs with the word _____ in the title" or "bands with both male and female members" for example. the 13th answer starts the new topic. everyone gets one chance in each round to submit an answer (at the very most no same poster answering more than twice each topic. unless the threads gone stale and idle for a bit.) and whoever has the 13th answer gets to start the next round.
I'll start off with something simple to get things started.
13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title
1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
