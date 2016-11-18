Bakers Dozen MUSIC Game

Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
65,584
Reaction score
79,115
Same idea as the Bakers Dozen Movie Game in Mayberry except with music.

The idea and rules are simple:*

13 answers to topics such as "songs with the word _____ in the title" or "bands with both male and female members" for example. the 13th answer starts the new topic. everyone gets one chance in each round to submit an answer (at the very most no same poster answering more than twice each topic. unless the threads gone stale and idle for a bit.) and whoever has the 13th answer gets to start the next round.

I'll start off with something simple to get things started.



13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
 
13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2.This Love...Pantera
3. All you need is Love - The Beatles
 
13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2.This Love...Pantera
3. All you need is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love- Soft Cell
 
13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title:

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2. This Love - Pantera
3. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
5. The Love Song - Marilyn Manson
 
13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title:

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2. This Love - Pantera
3. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
5. The Love Song - Marilyn Manson
6. Love, Hate, Love - Alice in Chains
 
VuvuzelaBzz said:
13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title:

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2. This Love - Pantera
3. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
5. The Love Song - Marilyn Manson
6. Love, Hate, Love - Alice in Chains
Click to expand...
Nice call.
 
Jackonfire said:
Same idea as the Bakers Dozen Movie Game in Mayberry except with music.

The idea and rules are simple:*

13 answers to topics such as "songs with the word _____ in the title" or "bands with both male and female members" for example. the 13th answer starts the new topic. everyone gets one chance in each round to submit an answer (at the very most no same poster answering more than twice each topic. unless the threads gone stale and idle for a bit.) and whoever has the 13th answer gets to start the next round.

I'll start off with something simple to get things started.



13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
Click to expand...
Only one song per then pal?
 
13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title:

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2. This Love - Pantera
3. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
5. The Love Song - Marilyn Manson
6. Love, Hate, Love - Alice in Chains
7. Loud Love - Soundgarden
 
8.Give Me Love..George Harrison. (Sorry I didn't list all songs.Im having issues with my cell..cheers!)
 
13 Songs with the word LOVE in the title:

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2. This Love - Pantera
3. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
5. The Love Song - Marilyn Manson
6. Love, Hate, Love - Alice in Chains
7. Loud Love - Soundgarden
8.Give Me Love..George Harrison.
9. Love Song - Tesla
 
3 Songs with the word LOVE in the title:

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2. This Love - Pantera
3. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
5. The Love Song - Marilyn Manson
6. Love, Hate, Love - Alice in Chains
7. Loud Love - Soundgarden
8.Give Me Love..George Harrison.
9. Love Song - Tesla
10.nofx-falling in love
 
11. L-O-V-E - Ashlee Simpson
 
3 Songs with the word LOVE in the title:

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2. This Love - Pantera
3. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
5. The Love Song - Marilyn Manson
6. Love, Hate, Love - Alice in Chains
7. Loud Love - Soundgarden
8.Give Me Love..George Harrison.
9. Love Song - Tesla
10.nofx-falling in love
11. L-O-V-E - Ashlee Simpson
12. Love Rollercoaster - Ohio Players
 
3 Songs with the word LOVE in the title:

1. Love Me Two Times - The Doors
2. This Love - Pantera
3. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
4. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
5. The Love Song - Marilyn Manson
6. Love, Hate, Love - Alice in Chains
7. Loud Love - Soundgarden
8.Give Me Love..George Harrison.
9. Love Song - Tesla
10.nofx-falling in love
11. L-O-V-E - Ashlee Simpson
12. Love Rollercoaster - Ohio Players
13. Sade - No Ordinary Love
 
Next Round:

13 Songs with a date or time in the title

1. Smashing Pumpkins - 1979
 
13 Songs with a date or time in the title

1. Smashing Pumpkins - 1979
2. The Stooges - 1969
 
1. Smashing Pumpkins - 1979
2. The Stooges - 1969
3. Sonic Youth -Death Valley '69
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,273
Messages
54,991,148
Members
174,539
Latest member
School_Of_Koi

Share this page

Back
Top