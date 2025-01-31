Lucas Bahdi to headline MVP's first Canadian card
Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) will stage its first card in Canada on March 7, when unbeaten “Prince” Lucas Bahdi headlines Most Valuable Prospects 11 at the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
www.boxingscene.com
Lightweight Bahdi,18-0 (15 KOs), iced previously unbeaten Ashton Sylve in July to earn Knockout of the Year honors from BoxingScene, among others. He then outpointed Armando Casamonica on the undercard of Paul's bout with Mike Tyson in Texas in November.
He will be facing fellow undefeated prospect Ryan “The Untouchable” Racaza, 15-0 (11 KOs), from Las Vegas by way of Caloocan City, Philippines.
The co-main will feature a title defense from Canada's WBA flyweight champion Sara Bailey, 5-0. Also on the main card will be two-time Canadian Olympian Tamm Thibeault, 1-0, taking on Sonya Drelling, 6-7 (2 KOs), over six, three-minute rounds in the middleweight division.
Rounding out the main card will be Barrie, Ontario's “Marvelous” Mark Smither, 13-1.