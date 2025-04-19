Media Bagwork. Working on clinch and in fighti

That guy looks geriatric what is he even doing with the bag?
Trying to impregnate it? Probably should have kept it at once a week.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
But your old ass is going through a thaibox routine for younger people?
Very impressive if you are doing that.
Yeah. My students are half my age. So i try to keep up in sparring. Leading by example. So far so good.

Thanks by the way.
 
Frode Falch said:
Yeah. My students are half my age. So i try to keep up in sparring. Leading by example. So far so good.

Thanks by the way.
Had a really good trainer like you when I was into Hapkido.
One man means a lot when it comes to creating a martial arts community.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Had a really good trainer like you when I was into Hapkido.
One man means a lot when it comes to creating a martial arts community.
Thats the way i try to be. I had the pleasure of having hands on trainers in both kyokushin, kung fu, and muay thai, during my youth.

And that is very important for a young soul going into martial arts.

Why did you stop hapkido? Seem like a very cool style. Like aikido with Korean kicks
 
