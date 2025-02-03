  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Badr Hari did it again: arrested!

Badr Hari was arrested in Amsterdam on Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting his ex-partner. He allegedly hit the mother of his 5 children in the face. The 40-year-old kickboxer was previously sentenced to prison for the serious assault of businessman Koen Everink in 2012.

Hari was arrested by the police and has been in custody ever since, his lawyer Cem Polat confirms. "That's the only thing I can say about it." There had been signals for some time that he would abuse his ex-partner, and there was also contact with the police about that.

Tayski said:
What a fucking scum. Guys like that should just be locked up, they're a danger to society. Him, Jon Jones and McGregor are competiting for who's getting the most court cases.
Well, it's not like he hasn't brutally assaulted people in the past and he isn't about to change his stripes now. There's no excuse for it, and no justification for how the Justice system in Holland has let him do this again with only a slap on the wrist.
 
Tayski said:
What a fucking scum. Guys like that should just be locked up, they're a danger to society. Him, Jon Jones and McGregor are competiting for who's getting the most court cases.
I don't know who's worse, him or Ben Saddik. And quiet Moroccans like Beztati don't get the same popularity. You have to be a bad boy in their world.

Jamal seems to be more "refined" and a consistent doping violator.
 
pipilica said:
I don't know who's worse, him or Ben Saddik. And quiet Moroccans like Beztati don't get the same popularity. You have to be a bad boy in their world.

Jamal seems to be more "refined" and a consistent doping violator.
I mean Saddik's been busted for PEDs a couple times, arrested for money laundering, and has obviously had some pretty infamous fouls, but it's hard to put him in the same league as Badr.

Badr's rap sheet is just sickening. Not to mention that he's repeatedly shown himself to be unstable and violent in a way Saddik hasn't.
 
