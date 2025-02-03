Badr Hari was arrested in Amsterdam on Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting his ex-partner. He allegedly hit the mother of his 5 children in the face. The 40-year-old kickboxer was previously sentenced to prison for the serious assault of businessman Koen Everink in 2012.
Hari was arrested by the police and has been in custody ever since, his lawyer Cem Polat confirms. "That's the only thing I can say about it." There had been signals for some time that he would abuse his ex-partner, and there was also contact with the police about that.
Kickbokser Badr Hari opgepakt op verdenking van mishandelen ex in de deuropening
Badr Hari is zondagavond in Amsterdam opgepakt op verdenking van het mishandelen van zijn ex-partner. Hij zou de moeder van zijn vijf kinderen in het gezicht hebben geslagen. De 40-jarige kickbokser werd eerder veroordeeld tot een gevangenisstraf vanwege de zware mishandeling van zakenman Koen...
