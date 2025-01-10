  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Badminton - Kodai Naraoka vs Anders Antonsen 6:30am ET 1-11

Hey @lsa Do you do this with your Christmas tree?

"In Scandinavia, they have been doing it for a long time: picking the needles from the branches, briefly immersing them in boiling water, pouring them through a sieve and drying them on a clean cloth," the council said in a post on its website.

"Once the needles are dry, you can make delicious spruce needle butter with them for bread or toast
 
Dillydilly said:
Never heard of this ever
Sure in bush craft you can make tea on pine / needles
But here people throw out the tree 13 days after Xmas
that spruce needle butter is probably BS or something farmers did 100 years ago

Also probably more a lapland / Finland thing than "scandinavia"
 
Dillydilly said:
I’ve heard of people doing this. I can’t imagine it taste great lol. Spruce needle jams and stuff
 
@lsa did this many times growing up in the Svedish Alps of Nepal
 
Akbar Abdullaev
Akbar Abdullaev def. Kai Tang (ONE, Friday, ~ 925 PM CT)
-260
.38

Corrected the spelling ha

Realized there didn't seem to be anything going for ONE Fight Night 27.

@Dillydilly
@helax



IMG-4835.jpg
 
