Bad Night For Izzy

UFC 300 ended up being all it was chalked up to be and then some. However, one guy who was in attendance didn't have such a great night. Most of the fighters Izzy was there to support got their asses whooped. Poor Turner, the goat Hill. Here's Fizzies immediate reaction to Hill getting sparked unconscious by his superior Poaton.The real kicker for me though is the Max fight. If you remember correctly Sean Strickland gave Izzy the same opportunity in the last seconds of their fight (which Izzy was down by 4 rds as well). Lets just say that Izzy's no Justin.