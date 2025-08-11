  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Bad News! AOL Officially ends Dial-up services

Say goodbye to your 28k modem.


AOL-Got-Mail-Tech-Podcast.jpg



AOL is set to shut down the dial-up internet service that once was the symbol of internet connectivity after over 40 years.
A company webpage titled "Dial-up Internet to be discontinued" states that the service will stopped on Sept. 30.

AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued.

www.usatoday.com

You've got mail no more: AOL to shutter dial-up internet service

Once the backbone of the consumer internet, AOL is set to shutter its dial-up internet service in September.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com
 
I remember when I was a kid I thought AOL would dominate forever they were so massive.

Dumbass kid.

I wonder how much one of those 1000 hour trial cd's they used to send out would be worth these days, as a collectors item.
 
It would've been interesting to know how many people still used it. My guess would be like one old person still has an active account set on auto-pay but they never use it.
 
Man, RIP to any Detroit Sherbros
 
