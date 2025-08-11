Bad News! AOL Officially ends Dial-up services

Rhood
Say goodbye to your 28k modem.
AOL is set to shut down the dial-up internet service that once was the symbol of internet connectivity after over 40 years.
A company webpage titled "Dial-up Internet to be discontinued" states that the service will stopped on Sept. 30.
AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued.
