Sometimes judges make up their own rules, like Cecil "leg kicks don't count" Peoples.
The ten point, round by round system is terrible for MMA. Boxing has many more rounds to make up for badly scored ones and the boxing judges still manage to fuck it up time and time again.I dont think the issue is the system, its the incompetence, borderline corruption, judges lack accountability, people usually go after one judge but you need 2 judges to ruin a decision and nothing happens to them, promoters and fighters in MMA shit on the refs and judges all the time cause they are not their employees, but they also shit on them only when it suits them, rarely do something to correct a wrong decision.
In the UFC maybe. Some of these boxing matches have NO plausible deniability, including Holyfield/Lewis 1.It's the perfect system because it seems legit on the surface, but has just enough plausible deniability to get away with rigging things.
Really? Certain fighters being allowed to eyepoke routinely? Or fence grab? Or glove grab? It’s clear that in the UFC the rules don’t apply equally.at least it's uncommon in the UFC to see outright robbery/rigging. Seems like every boxing card I've watched there's one fight you're left scratching your head that even outright incompetence can't explain it, the shit was rigged.
You nailed it right there, is still bad judges, not the system itself, i do agree a 10 point is better suited for more rounds tho.
Plus it often promotes points fighting. Nothing is worse than watching an MMA fight and seeing a guy look at the clock with 10 seconds left in a do-nothing round and shoot for a takedown thinking it will win it for him.